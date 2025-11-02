Dynamic Trend and Gann Analysis

What This Indicator Does

Dynamic Trend Analysis Panel - Simple Explanation

This is a trading tool for MetaTrader 5 that puts multiple analysis features on your chart to help you make better trading decisions. Think of it as having several indicators combined into one.

Main Features Explained Simply

1. Vertical Reference Line

What it is : A red vertical line on your chart

: A red vertical line on your chart Purpose : Marks a starting point for all calculations

: Marks a starting point for all calculations Options : Can be placed at current time or shifted back 72 bars

: Can be placed at current time or shifted back 72 bars Special feature: Can automatically anchor exactly 24 hours ago using 1-minute data

2. 24-Hour High and Low Lines

What it shows : The highest and lowest price in the last 24 hours

: The highest and lowest price in the last 24 hours How it looks : Two horizontal lines stretching across your chart

: Two horizontal lines stretching across your chart Why useful : Shows you the daily trading range

: Shows you the daily trading range Includes: Labels telling you the exact prices and recommended timeframes for trading

3. Chart Division Lines

What it does : Divides the space between 24h high and low into equal sections

: Divides the space between 24h high and low into equal sections Default : Creates 8 levels between high and low

: Creates 8 levels between high and low Purpose : Helps you see price zones and potential support/resistance areas

: Helps you see price zones and potential support/resistance areas Customizable: You can choose how many divisions you want

4. Time Grid Lines

What it shows : Vertical lines showing time intervals

: Vertical lines showing time intervals Purpose : Helps you understand how much time has passed since the anchor point

: Helps you understand how much time has passed since the anchor point Labels show : Hours and minutes from the starting point

: Hours and minutes from the starting point Useful for: Understanding price movement speed

5. Rolling Window High/Low

What it tracks : Highest and lowest prices in recent bars (not fixed 24h)

: Highest and lowest prices in recent bars (not fixed 24h) Updates : Changes as new bars form

: Changes as new bars form Color coded : Aqua for high, Tomato red for low

: Aqua for high, Tomato red for low Purpose: Shows shorter-term support and resistance levels

6. Fibonacci Levels

What they are : Mathematical levels where price often reverses or pauses

: Mathematical levels where price often reverses or pauses Based on : The rolling window high and low

: The rolling window high and low Common levels : 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%

: 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% Visual aid : Shaded zone between 38.2% and 61.8% levels

: Shaded zone between 38.2% and 61.8% levels Why useful: Professional traders watch these levels closely

7. Three Colored Zones

Zone 1 : Upper area (76.4% - 88.2% retracement) - Strong reversal zone

: Upper area (76.4% - 88.2% retracement) - Strong reversal zone Zone 2 : Middle area (45% - 55%) - Equilibrium zone

: Middle area (45% - 55%) - Equilibrium zone Zone 3 : Lower area (11.8% - 23.6%) - Another reversal zone

: Lower area (11.8% - 23.6%) - Another reversal zone Purpose : Quick visual reference for where price is in the range

: Quick visual reference for where price is in the range Display: Semi-transparent colored rectangles

8. Arrow Signals

Green Up Arrow : Price is strong (above 38.2% Fibonacci)

: Price is strong (above 38.2% Fibonacci) Red Down Arrow : Price is weak (below 61.8% Fibonacci)

: Price is weak (below 61.8% Fibonacci) Blue Circle : Price is sideways (between 38.2% and 61.8%)

: Price is sideways (between 38.2% and 61.8%) Positioning : Arrows appear ahead of current price for visibility

: Arrows appear ahead of current price for visibility Extra feature: Separate M10 (10-minute) arrows for bigger picture view

9. Support and Resistance Lines

How calculated : Uses square root math formula on previous candle close

: Uses square root math formula on previous candle close Shows : Where price might bounce up (support) or down (resistance)

: Where price might bounce up (support) or down (resistance) Multiple levels : Main SR, plus SR1, SR2, SR3 for different distances

: Main SR, plus SR1, SR2, SR3 for different distances Each level : Has a line and label showing the price

: Has a line and label showing the price Special line: Shows where the selected timeframe opened

10. Period Open Lines

Day Open : Shows where today started

: Shows where today started Week Open : Shows where this week started

: Shows where this week started Month Open : Shows where this month started

: Shows where this month started Why important : Price behavior around these levels often indicates strength or weakness

: Price behavior around these levels often indicates strength or weakness Display: Lines extend rightward with labels

The Analysis Panel (Dashboard)

What It Shows

A small table in the corner displaying trends across 8 different timeframes at once:

M15 (15 minutes)

M20 (20 minutes)

M30 (30 minutes)

H1 (1 hour)

H4 (4 hours)

D1 (Daily)

W1 (Weekly)

MN1 (Monthly)

Four Columns Per Timeframe

Column 1 - Overall Trend

Green ▲: Price in upper zone = Bullish

Red ▼: Price in lower zone = Bearish

Blue ■: Price in middle zone = Neutral

Column 2 - Past Candle

Shows if the last completed candle was bullish or bearish

Helps confirm trend direction

Column 3 - Current Candle

Shows what the forming candle is doing right now

Uses special calculation to determine strength

Column 4 - Timeframe Name

Simply identifies which timeframe you're looking at

Why This Panel Is Useful

See all timeframes at once without switching charts

Quickly identify if trends align across timeframes

Spot divergences (when timeframes disagree)

Make better trading decisions with complete picture

The Control Panel (Buttons)

What It Does

Seven clickable buttons that let you turn features on/off instantly

The Seven Buttons

SR Lines: Toggle support/resistance lines Three Zones: Toggle colored zone rectangles Window Fibo: Toggle Fibonacci levels and zone Window H/L: Toggle rolling high/low lines 24h H/L: Toggle 24-hour high/low and divisions Day Open: Toggle daily opening line Week Open: Toggle weekly opening line

Button Colors

Green : Feature is ON

: Feature is ON Gray : Feature is OFF

: Feature is OFF Text shows: Current state [ON] or [OFF]

Why This Helps

Declutter chart when needed

Focus on specific features during analysis

No need to reload indicator

Instant response to clicks

How Everything Works Together

The Flow

Vertical line sets the reference point Indicator calculates 24h high/low from that point Creates divisions and zones based on that range Calculates Fibonacci levels from rolling window Generates SR levels from recent price close Places arrows based on price position Updates trend panel across all timeframes You control what displays via button panel

Practical Use Cases

For Day Traders:

Watch 24h high/low for range boundaries

Use arrows for entry signals

Check SR lines for targets

Monitor M15-H1 trends in panel

For Swing Traders:

Focus on day/week open lines

Watch H4-D1 trends in panel

Use Fibonacci zones for entries

Monitor three zones for position

For Scalpers:

Use window H/L for tight ranges

Watch current candle column

Follow arrow signals

Use SR lines for quick exits

Key Advantages

✓ All-in-one: Multiple tools in single indicator ✓ Customizable: Toggle features on/off as needed ✓ Multi-timeframe: See 8 timeframes simultaneously ✓ Visual clarity: Color-coded arrows and zones ✓ Performance: Optimized for speed ✓ Interactive: Button controls for easy adjustments ✓ Comprehensive: Covers trends, levels, and signals

Bottom Line

This indicator is like having a professional trading dashboard that shows you:

Where price has been (24h high/low)

Where price is now (zones and Fibonacci levels)

Where price might go (SR lines and targets)

What the trend is (across all timeframes)

What action to consider (arrow signals)

All controlled through simple buttons and displayed in easy-to-read visual format.