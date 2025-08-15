Rtc ML Ai Predictor
- Indicatori
- Muhammad Faisal Sagala
- Versione: 5.0
- Aggiornato: 7 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions
Bring robotic precision to your trading. Rtc ML Ai Predictor fuses Machine Learning with SMA-shift dynamics to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a confidence score to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules.
Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor
-
AI-guided entries: ML inference layered with SMA-shift logic for cleaner signals in choppy markets.
-
Confidence-based filtering: Execute only when the model’s confidence meets your threshold—reduce noise, keep the edge.
-
Adaptive behavior: Responds to changing volatility and session profiles to avoid one-size-fits-all signals.
-
Clear visuals: A minimal, modern interface with color-coded states so decisions are instant and repeatable.
-
Low-friction integration: Designed for MetaTrader 5 with lightweight overhead and straightforward parameters.
Key Capabilities
-
Signal Engine: Combines engineered features (price action, moving-average shifts, volatility context) into ML predictions with a 0–100 confidence score.
-
SMA-Shift Filter: Aligns entries with micro-trend bias; helps avoid counter-trend traps.
-
Risk Framework: TP/SL and trailing options compatible; filter by spread/time/session to control execution quality.
-
Symbol Agnostic: Built for major FX, Metals, and Indices; configurable for diverse liquidity conditions.
-
Event Awareness: Optional time filters to sidestep high-impact news windows.
Inputs You Control
-
Risk & Trade Size: Fixed lot or dynamic sizing.
-
Confidence Threshold: Only trade when model confidence ≥ your setting.
-
SMA Period/Shift: Tune sensitivity for trend vs. mean-revert phases.
-
Session & Spread Filters: Gate execution by time and market quality.
-
Take-Profit/Stop-Loss: Set targets that match your risk profile; supports trailing logic.
Recommended Usage
-
Start on a liquid symbol and timeframe you know well.
-
Forward-test with moderate confidence threshold (e.g., 60–70) and conservative risk.
-
Evaluate over multiple sessions (Asia/London/NY) to calibrate filters.
-
Scale gradually once stability is confirmed.
Who it’s for
-
Traders who want AI assistance without losing rule-based control.
-
System builders who value clean signals, robust filters, and MT5 simplicity.
-
Discretionary traders seeking an objective confirmation layer.
Notes & Risk Disclosure
No system guarantees profits. Always test on demo first, size positions responsibly, and adapt to your broker’s execution and costs.