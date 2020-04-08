Advanced Currency Strength Indicator MT4

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a Forex analysis tool that allows traders to evaluate the comparative strength of different currencies at the same time. Each plotted line corresponds to a currency; for example, the blue curve may represent the US Dollar (USD), while the red curve stands for the Euro (EUR).

When a line trends upward, it reflects stronger demand and appreciation of that currency, whereas a downward slope shows weakness and declining pressure.

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Table

Category Oscillator – Trading Utility – Currency Strength Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Breakout – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market Forex

Overview at a Glance

The indicator tracks multiple currency pairs simultaneously and illustrates their performance through color-coded lines. Rising curves highlight higher demand and potential bullish momentum, while falling curves signal oversupply and bearish conditions.

Crossovers between lines often suggest a shift in dominance, which traders interpret as an early sign of emerging trends.

Indicator in an Uptrend

In a EUR/USD one-minute chart, if the Euro strengthens against the Dollar, the indicator shows the EUR line positioned above the USD line. This scenario highlights upward momentum, suggesting stronger buying pressure on the Euro, thereby creating a favorable buy setup and raising the chances of continued price advancement.

Indicator in a Downtrend

For the CAD/JPY daily chart, when the tool shows CAD losing strength while JPY gains power, a downward market move is confirmed. This reflects heavy selling on CAD and increased demand for JPY, producing a sell indication and enhancing the probability of an extended decline.

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Settings

Key parameters in the settings panel include:

RSIPeriod – RSI period selection

– RSI period selection DrawAllCurrencies – Option to display all tracked currencies

– Option to display all tracked currencies MaxBars – Maximum number of visible candles

– Maximum number of visible candles MinimumRefreshInterval – Refresh rate setting

– Refresh rate setting UseEUR, UseUSD, UseGBP, UseJPY, UseAUD, UseNZD, UseCAD, UseCHF – Enable/disable currencies individually

– Enable/disable currencies individually LabelColor – Text color settings

– Text color settings EURColor, USDColor, GBPColor, JPYColor, AUDColor, NZDColor, CADColor, CHFColor – Line color customization for each currency

– Line color customization for each currency NormalWidth – Standard line thickness

– Standard line thickness SelectedWidth – Emphasized line thickness

Conclusion

The Advanced Currency Strength Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical tool to visualize the balance of strength and weakness across major currencies. Upward movements reflect demand and accumulation, while downward trends signal weakness and distribution.

Crossovers between lines mark shifts in momentum and serve as effective entry and exit signals for traders.