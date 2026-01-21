CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal MT4
- Indicatori
- Ravi Gurung
- Versione: 3.8
- Attivazioni: 8
Institutional-grade CRT Ghost Candle & HTF Fractal framework that projects higher-timeframe structure, liquidity sweeps, and directional bias directly onto lower timeframes — built for serious discretionary traders.
Product Overview
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is an advanced institutional-grade market structure and liquidity visualization indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, built to compress higher-timeframe logic directly onto your working chart—without switching timeframes.
This indicator fuses Candle Range Theory (CRT), Higher Timeframe (HTF) ghost candle projection, fractal-based liquidity sweep logic, and a real-time directional bias dashboard into a single, clean, and performance-optimized framework suitable for MT4 environments.
The objective is simple and professional:
reduce chart switching, remove subjective bias, and expose where liquidity is engineered and executed.
Core Trading Concept
Modern price delivery is range-driven and liquidity-dependent.
This indicator is built around two institutional principles:
-
Price reacts to higher timeframe ranges
-
Liquidity sweeps precede directional expansion
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal makes these principles visible, measurable, and actionable—directly on lower timeframes within MetaTrader 4.
Key Components Explained
VALIDATION CORE
1. Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles (Right-Side Projection)
The indicator visually projects H1 and H4 candles (user-selectable) onto the right side of your active MT4 chart.
What this solves:
-
Eliminates constant timeframe switching
-
Maintains HTF context while executing on lower timeframes
-
Preserves candle structure (open, high, low, close)
How traders use it:
-
Identify HTF highs and lows acting as liquidity magnets
-
Align lower-timeframe execution with HTF candle direction
-
Anticipate expansion once HTF ranges are engaged
Ghost candles are dynamically spaced, auto-shifted, and optimized to minimize chart clutter while remaining MT4-friendly.
2. Candle Range Theory (CRT) Trap Levels
This indicator automatically detects CRT trap conditions, where price:
-
Sweeps a prior candle’s high or low
-
Closes back inside the range
-
Leaves unfilled liquidity behind
Visual logic:
-
Pending CRT levels remain solid with orange color
-
Completed CRT levels convert to grey with a right check-mark
-
Clear labeling distinguishes active vs mitigated zones
Why this matters:
CRT traps frequently mark institutional entry zones, failed breakouts, and high-probability reversal or continuation areas.
No repainting. No subjective marking.
Pure rule-based detection.
3. Smart Sweep Detection (Fractal Logic)
Built-in fractal logic identifies internal and external liquidity sweeps between consecutive higher-timeframe candles.
Sweep markers highlight:
-
High sweeps (stop-hunts above highs)
-
Low sweeps (sell-side liquidity grabs)
-
Confirmed sweeps only (close-based validation)
This allows traders to:
-
Filter false breakouts
-
Enter after liquidity is cleared
-
Trade with displacement, not anticipation
In addition to TF1 sweeps, the indicator also validates higher-timeframe (TF2) liquidity sweeps.
When a sweep on TF2 meets confirmation conditions, the sweep line labeled “S” transitions from dotted to solid—confirming a validated higher-timeframe liquidity event, not a visual projection.
4. Institutional Bias Dashboard (Daily & Weekly)
A lightweight, non-intrusive dashboard displays:
-
Daily Bias
-
Weekly Bias
Bias reasoning includes:
-
CRT sweep
-
Failed break
-
Range expansion
-
Inside range (neutral)
Bias is calculated using objective structural rules, not oscillators or lagging indicators.
This feature is particularly valuable for:
-
Scalping/Intraday traders aligning with HTF direction
-
Swing traders managing directional exposure
-
Traders avoiding overtrading during neutral market conditions
5. Standard HTF Levels (Optional)
For traders who prefer structured reference points, the indicator can plot:
-
Current candle high/low (C0)
-
Previous candle high/low (C1)
-
Historical reference levels (C2)
All levels are:
-
Toggle-based
-
Thickness adjustable
-
Label optional
This ensures adaptability for both minimalists and structure-focused traders using MT4.
Who This Indicator Is For
This indicator is not designed for indicator stacking or signal chasing.
It is ideal for traders who:
-
Trade price action, liquidity, and market structure
-
Use ICT, CRT, SMC, Wyckoff, or institutional models
-
Execute on M1–M15 while respecting H1–H4 context
-
Want clarity, not complexity
Suitable markets:
-
Forex
-
Indices
-
Gold
-
CFDs
-
Crypto (broker-dependent)
Key Advantages
-
No repainting logic
-
No lagging indicators
-
No indicators inside indicators
-
Fully object-based (fast, stable, MT4-safe)
-
Optimized chart shift and object recycling
-
Clean visuals, professional layout
-
Built for real trading environments, not screenshots
Customization & Control
All major components are user-controlled:
-
Timeframe selection
-
Ghost candle count and spacing
-
CRT scan depth
-
Colors and styles
-
Dashboard position
-
Visual density
This allows the indicator to adapt across:
-
Scalping
-
Intraday trading
-
Swing trading workflows
Important Notes
-
Indicator is for analytical and educational purposes only
-
Does not provide trade signals or automated entries
-
No guarantees of profitability
-
Trader discretion and risk management are essential
Final Positioning
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a context engine, not a signal generator.
It shows:
-
Where liquidity is taken
-
Where higher-timeframe intent exists
-
Where price is most likely to react next
If your trading is built on structure, range, and intent, this indicator becomes a core decision-support tool, not an overlay.
FAQs / Common Questions
Does this indicator repaint?
No. All CRT levels, ghost candles, and liquidity sweeps are confirmed using closed candles and historical validation. The indicator does not repaint past data.
Is this a signal or auto-entry indicator?
No. This is a discretionary, context-based decision-support tool. It provides higher-timeframe structure, CRT ranges, and liquidity information—not trade entries.
Can this be used with ICT / SMC models?
Yes. The logic aligns directly with Candle Range Theory (CRT), liquidity sweeps, and higher-timeframe structure used in ICT and SMC-based trading models.
Which timeframes does this work best on?
Execution is typically performed on lower timeframes (M5–M15), while structure and bias are derived from higher timeframes such as H1 and H4.
What timeframe combinations are recommended for best visualization?
-
M5 chart: TF1 = H1, TF2 = H4
-
M15 chart: TF1 = H4, TF2 = Daily
-
H1 chart: TF1 = H4, TF2 = Daily
-
H4 chart: TF1 = Daily, TF2 = Weekly
These combinations provide a clear view of higher-timeframe structure while maintaining sufficient chart space. Timeframe selection may be adjusted based on individual trading style.
What does the “S” label and dotted vs solid sweep line indicate?
The dotted sweep line represents a pending liquidity sweep.
Once validated using candle-close confirmation, the line becomes solid and an “S” label is displayed—confirming a valid liquidity sweep, including on higher timeframes (TF2).
Why are some HTF ghost candles partially outside the chart on lower timeframes (e.g., M5)?
This is expected behavior related to MetaTrader 4’s automatic chart scaling.
On very low timeframes, the visible price range is determined by recent candles. When higher-timeframe ghost candles (such as H4 or Daily) are displayed, their larger range may extend beyond the visible chart area. This does not indicate repainting or incorrect calculations.
Will this slow down my platform?
No. The indicator is object-based and performance-optimized for MetaTrader 4. It does not perform heavy calculations on every tick.
Is this suitable for beginners?
This indicator is best suited for traders with a foundational understanding of price action and market structure. Beginners may use it effectively after learning core concepts.