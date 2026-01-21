CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal MT4

Institutional-grade CRT Ghost Candle & HTF Fractal framework that projects higher-timeframe structure, liquidity sweeps, and directional bias directly onto lower timeframes — built for serious discretionary traders.





MT5 Version : Click Here

Product Overview

CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is an advanced institutional-grade market structure and liquidity visualization indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, built to compress higher-timeframe logic directly onto your working chart—without switching timeframes.

This indicator fuses Candle Range Theory (CRT), Higher Timeframe (HTF) ghost candle projection, fractal-based liquidity sweep logic, and a real-time directional bias dashboard into a single, clean, and performance-optimized framework suitable for MT4 environments.

The objective is simple and professional:

reduce chart switching, remove subjective bias, and expose where liquidity is engineered and executed.





Core Trading Concept

Modern price delivery is range-driven and liquidity-dependent.

This indicator is built around two institutional principles:

Price reacts to higher timeframe ranges

Liquidity sweeps precede directional expansion

CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal makes these principles visible, measurable, and actionable—directly on lower timeframes within MetaTrader 4.





Key Components Explained

VALIDATION CORE

1. Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles (Right-Side Projection)

The indicator visually projects H1 and H4 candles (user-selectable) onto the right side of your active MT4 chart.

What this solves:

Eliminates constant timeframe switching

Maintains HTF context while executing on lower timeframes

Preserves candle structure (open, high, low, close)

How traders use it:

Identify HTF highs and lows acting as liquidity magnets

Align lower-timeframe execution with HTF candle direction

Anticipate expansion once HTF ranges are engaged

Ghost candles are dynamically spaced, auto-shifted, and optimized to minimize chart clutter while remaining MT4-friendly.





2. Candle Range Theory (CRT) Trap Levels

This indicator automatically detects CRT trap conditions, where price:

Sweeps a prior candle’s high or low

Closes back inside the range

Leaves unfilled liquidity behind

Visual logic:

Pending CRT levels remain solid with orange color

Completed CRT levels convert to grey with a right check-mark

Clear labeling distinguishes active vs mitigated zones

Why this matters:

CRT traps frequently mark institutional entry zones, failed breakouts, and high-probability reversal or continuation areas.

No repainting. No subjective marking.

Pure rule-based detection.





3. Smart Sweep Detection (Fractal Logic)

Built-in fractal logic identifies internal and external liquidity sweeps between consecutive higher-timeframe candles.

Sweep markers highlight:

High sweeps (stop-hunts above highs)

Low sweeps (sell-side liquidity grabs)

Confirmed sweeps only (close-based validation)

This allows traders to:

Filter false breakouts

Enter after liquidity is cleared

Trade with displacement, not anticipation

In addition to TF1 sweeps, the indicator also validates higher-timeframe (TF2) liquidity sweeps.

When a sweep on TF2 meets confirmation conditions, the sweep line labeled “S” transitions from dotted to solid—confirming a validated higher-timeframe liquidity event, not a visual projection.





4. Institutional Bias Dashboard (Daily & Weekly)

A lightweight, non-intrusive dashboard displays:

Daily Bias

Weekly Bias

Bias reasoning includes:

CRT sweep

Failed break

Range expansion

Inside range (neutral)

Bias is calculated using objective structural rules, not oscillators or lagging indicators.

This feature is particularly valuable for:

Scalping/Intraday traders aligning with HTF direction

Swing traders managing directional exposure

Traders avoiding overtrading during neutral market conditions