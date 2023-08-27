Channel Vertex Pro

5

Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern .

Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement  or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal . 


Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation. A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that forms as a result of the struggle between supply and demand in a market . 

Combining a price channel and a triangle pattern makes it easy to spot positions where trend continuation are sustainable and less inclined to fail .

Channel vertex is a non repaint and non repaint indicator designed with accurate stats dashboard to inform the trader on profitability in terms of accuracy and pips .


Product Features 

  1. Non repaint 
  2. Non Backpaint 
  3. Accurate statistics dashboard 
  4. Profit in Accuracy percentage (%) calculated 
  5. Profit in pips calculated 

 

STATISTICS DASHBOARD INFORMTION

Some of the major information given by the statistics dashboard includes :

1.) Current Stop Loss & Take Profit : The stop loss and take profit of the current pattern formed is shown on the stats.

2.) Accuracy : The accuracy of all signals is calculated as the percentage of the total signals that were profitable. 

            Accuracy   = (Profitable Signals /Total Signals)*100

  Also along with the accuracy calculated the profitable signals and the total signals counted are also displayed for transparency.

3.) Counted Days : Total number of trading days counted given the current history tested. With this information along with the Net Profit, traders can calculate their average daily profit.


INPUT MENU SETTINGS


The basic settings for the indicator are as follows :

  • Chanel Period : The period value for the channel , the greater the period , the greater the accuracy
  • Chanel Deviation : Deviation for the channel , the greater the deviation , the wider the channel becomes
  • Ma Type : Channel Moving Average Type
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is the period used to scan the triangle vertexes
  • Pattern History : History to use for the display
  • Show Dashboard : True / False
  • First TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the first Take Profit
  • Second TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the second Take Profit
  • Minimum Retracement : The minimal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex
  • Maximum Retracement : The maximal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex

Vitalij Boev
572
Vitalij Boev 2023.11.14 08:51 
 

Seems good so far. Does the arrow redraw or repaint, once it is plotted? Or is the signal not valid until signal candle is closed?

FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
We Trade Live Trend Levels
Ian Andrew Nicholson
Indicatori
We Trade Live Trend Levels  This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade,  This indicator Calculates  Volume strength  indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicatori
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicatori
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
FMCBR Predator MTF
Ricky Andreas
Indicatori
ALL IN ONE INDICATOR :  Auto Multi Trend : Alligator_MTF ( Trend Is Your Friend )  Auto Fibo CBR : Breakout Confirmation  Auto Smart Money Area :  Download Here  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Alligator Fibo Musang CBR Alert Trend Scanner A Smart Indicator Powered by 3 Proven Trading Systems in One! This all-in-one indicator is designed for traders who want to analyze market direction quickly, accurately, and with ease. It combines 3 time-tested strategies to give you a trading edge:
Trend and Flat and Volatility
Pavel Verveyko
Indicatori
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
Indicatori
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicatori
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
Statistical support Resistance
Yaser Sabbaghi
3.33 (6)
Indicatori
Set TP and SL like Financial Institutions Traders' TP expectations do not often occur and their SL often hits when they only rely on primitive indicators like pivot-points and Fibonacci or classic support or resistance areas. There are a variety of indicators for support/resistance levels, whereas they are seldom accurate enough. Classical support/resistance indicators, often present miss levels and are not noteworthy based on current market volatility dynamic. Fibonacci is good but not enough
Engulfingfinder
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicatori
The indicator is based on identifying engulfing candlestick patterns within the current timeframe. When such patterns are found, it generates buy and sell signals represented by up and down arrows, respectively. However, the user is responsible for determining the prevailing trend. Once the trend is identified, they should trade in line with the corresponding signal that aligns with the trend direction.
FREE
ZigZag Price Movement Patterns
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
Индикатор ищет подобную ценовую структуру, сравнивая с последней ценовой структурой. Размер паттерна (грубо говоря количество переломов зигзага) настраивается (всегда меньше на 1, чем введено - нулевой перелом не считается). Все найденные совпадения отмечаются прямоугольником. Так же к паттернам существует быстрая навигация с помощью кнопочек "Next patt" и "Prev patt". В индикатор вшиты два индикатора типа ЗигЗа г : стандартный зигзаг и пользовательский , моей разработки. Параметры настройки ста
Supply Demand Zone Pro
Puiu Alex
5 (3)
Indicatori
Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart. Supply and Demand ? Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower. Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and dr
Smart Trendlines
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Gann Square of 9 Levels
Aren Davidian
Indicatori
This indicator is designed based on Mr.   WD   Gann's square of nine methods. Using this indicator, we can enter the desired   pivot   price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8   support and resistance   numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360. Calculates 8   support and resistance   points and draws   support and resistance   lines. The coefficient is to triple the number of executions. To select   pivot points   in which a price is a large nu
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Magic Regression
Wartono
Indicatori
Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
PZ 123 Pattern
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicatori
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pivot Points traccia automaticamente i livelli pivot giornalieri, settimanali e mensili su un grafico utilizzando i dati più recenti. I punti pivot sono indicatori ampiamente utilizzati nell'analisi tecnica, soprattutto nel mercato Forex. Caratteristiche Invia avvisi quando il prezzo tocca un livello pivot.  Offre una personalizzazione completa per ciascun tipo di livello pivot.   Mostra chiaramente i livelli pivot giornalieri, settimanali e mensili. Utilizza poche risorse CPU per calcoli p
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicatori
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Levels Market
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Newlevel
Sergey Nanov
Indicatori
Indicator. Zones of support and resistance levels The most reliable tool in the hands of any technical analyst is support and resistance levels.It is these levels that magically work in the market, because the price then bounces off them, on the contrary, gaining maximum acceleration, punching them and striving for a new price point.However, in practice, many beginners face enormous difficulties in building them.This is due to the fact that the price may react quite differently to them, and ofte
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicatori
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Sensitive Volume
Harun Celik
Indicatori
The Sensitive Volume indicator is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. The purpose of this indicator is to generate signals from the highest probability of trading. Using a number of price movements and a set of indicator properties to generate these signals.  Easy to use, simple and understandable to the user. With alert features, user signals can be reached quickly.  Visually the user can easily recognize the signals. This indicator will not repaint. Parameters Trend_Period - pe
Fibonacci Pyramid
Andy Ismail
Indicatori
This indicator draws Fibonacci level automatically from higher high to lower low or from lower low to higher high combinate with Pyramid Trading Strategy for better risk reward ratio. With adjustable Fibonacci range and has an alert function. What is Pyramid Trading Strategy? The basic concept of pyramiding into a position is that you add to the position as the market moves in your favor. Your stop loss moves up or down (depending on trade direction of course) to lock in positions. This is how
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicatori
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (21)
Indicatori
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicatori
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner di mercato avanzato multi–timeframe e indicatore di ingresso in trend Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è 100% senza repaint, senza redrawing e senza ritardi , il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Include corso online, manuale utente e preset scaricabili. Indicatore Trend Scanner Dashboard: Un pannello professionale tutto–in–uno che analizza più coppie e più timeframe (M1–MN1) mostr
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Advanced Currency Meter MT5
Noiros Tech
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD More About Advanced Currency Meter Every good forex system has the following basic components: Ability to recognize the trend direction. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question Is the market trending or is it in a range? Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicatori
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicatori
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Volatility Ratio Mt5
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The   Volatility Ratio   was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods). The following formula is used to calculate the volatility ratio: Volatility Ratio (VR) = Today's True Range
FREE
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Volatility Ratio
Noiros Tech
4.27 (15)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The Volatility Ratio was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods). The following formula is used to calculate the volatility ratio: Volatility Ratio (VR) = Today's True Range/Tru
FREE
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
High Volume Turns
Noiros Tech
4.86 (7)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Most of the time, market reversals / pull backs usually follow volume and price spikes thus  these spikes could be the first indication of an exhaustion and possible reversal/pullback. High volume Turns is an indicator that scans the market for price and volume spikes around over-bought/over-sold market conditions. These spikes when spotted serves as the first indi
FREE
V1 Scalper
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks. Not often  but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for tr
FREE
Camarilla Pivots Historical
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Camarilla Pivots Historical plots the historical data of the camarilla pivot point levels on the chart. The Camarilla Pivot levels was originated in 1989 by Nick Scott. The levels are used as primary support and resistance levels by Intraday traders. The levels are calculated with the following formula: R4 = C + RANGE * 1.1/2 R3 = C + RANGE * 1.1/4 R2 = C + RANG
FREE
Daily Correlated Pairs
Noiros Tech
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The popular saying in forex  "The Trend is your friend"   has always stood the test of time because it is valid statement for every generation of traders and in every market. Most successful traders do not fight against the trend but lend to flow with it.  Sometimes finding the best pair to trade can be a daunting task even when you have a good strategy . Some
FREE
Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation. The system can be traded on any time frame and
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager Pro
Noiros Tech
Experts
Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
Advanced Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
Multi TimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
3.4 (5)
Indicatori
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versi
Pivots Dashboard
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicatori
Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
Volume Strength 28
Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
Indicatori
Version 1.6 ! Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we
Wolfe Scanner Pro
Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicatori
WOLFE WAVE PATTERNs First discovered by Bille Wolfe . The wolfe wave  is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 . This pattern forms in any market where there is supply and demand thus it can also be used to trade commodities and stocks. Wolfe Waves are reversal patterns that usually carry a low risk margin. P
Swing Continuation
Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
Indicatori
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Flag Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicatori
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag.   Indicator Funda
Market Session Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Vitalij Boev
572
Vitalij Boev 2023.11.14 08:51 
 

Seems good so far. Does the arrow redraw or repaint, once it is plotted? Or is the signal not valid until signal candle is closed?

Noiros Tech
99360
Risposta dello sviluppatore Nesimeye Oswald 2023.11.14 11:27
No sir, it doesn't repaint or redraw. Any printed signal is valid until a new signal. If you ever notice any case of repainting , then let me know immediately in the comment section or via private message
Rispondi alla recensione