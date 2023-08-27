Channel Vertex Pro

Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern .

Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .





Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation. A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that forms as a result of the struggle between supply and demand in a market .

Combining a price channel and a triangle pattern makes it easy to spot positions where trend continuation are sustainable and less inclined to fail .

Channel vertex is a non repaint and non repaint indicator designed with accurate stats dashboard to inform the trader on profitability in terms of accuracy and pips .





Product Features

Non repaint Non Backpaint Accurate statistics dashboard Profit in Accuracy percentage (%) calculated Profit in pips calculated

STATISTICS DASHBOARD INFORMTION Some of the major information given by the statistics dashboard includes :

1.) Current Stop Loss & Take Profit : The stop loss and take profit of the current pattern formed is shown on the stats. 2.) Accuracy : The accuracy of all signals is calculated as the percentage of the total signals that were profitable. Accuracy = (Profitable Signals /Total Signals)*100 Also along with the accuracy calculated the profitable signals and the total signals counted are also displayed for transparency. 3.) Counted Days : Total number of trading days counted given the current history tested. With this information along with the Net Profit, traders can calculate their average daily profit.







The basic settings for the indicator are as follows :

Chanel Period : The period value for the channel , the greater the period , the greater the accuracy

Chanel Deviation : Deviation for the channel , the greater the deviation , the wider the channel becomes

Ma Type : Channel Moving Average Type

Pattern Amplitude : This is the period used to scan the triangle vertexes

Pattern History : History to use for the display

Show Dashboard : True / False

First TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the first Take Profit

Second TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the second Take Profit

Minimum Retracement : The minimal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex

Maximum Retracement : The maximal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex





