Digital Web Sovereign AI

Description (English)

Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign – Intelligent Trend Grid System

[Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Filter | Dynamic ATR Web | Basket Profit Logic]

👑 Overview: Bringing Order to Grid Trading Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw.

This is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud. It deploys "The Web" to catch price corrections, but features a critical Kill-Switch: it automatically STOPS adding grid orders if the main trend is broken. This is the safety feature that separates professional tools from gambling bots.

🛡️ Key Features & Advantages:

  1. Trend-First Architecture: The EA strictly obeys the Ichimoku Cloud. It only Buys above the Cloud and Sells below the Cloud. It turns Grid Trading into a safer, trend-following strategy.

  2. Dynamic "Web" Spacing (ATR): Forget fixed pips. The grid distance adapts to market volatility using ATR (Average True Range). In volatile markets, the web expands to breathe; in calm markets, it tightens to capture profit.

  3. Trend Break Safety Protocol: Unique Feature: If the EA is managing a Buy Basket, but the price crashes below the Ichimoku Cloud (Trend Reversal), the EA will STOP adding new martingale orders. It prevents the "runaway drawdown" scenario typical of other grids.

  4. Basket Profit Management: The goal is campaign victory, not individual skirmishes. Once the total profit of all open trades reaches your target (e.g., $100), the Sovereign performs a "Harvest" (Close All) to secure the gains.

  5. Sovereign Dashboard: A transparent, high-end UI panel directly on the chart displays the current Market Trend (Bull/Bear), Grid Status, and Live Basket P/L.

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Validates direction using Ichimoku Kumo (Cloud).

  • Phase 2 - Precision Entry: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify optimal pullback entries.

  • Phase 3 - The Web: If the market moves against the entry, intelligent recovery orders are placed based on ATR spacing.

  • Phase 4 - Harvest: Closes the entire basket when InpTargetProfitUSD is reached.

📥 Installation Guide:

  1. Place the .ex5 file in your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator.

  3. Attach to a chart (Recommended: H1 or H4 for reliable trend signals).

  4. Key Settings:

    • InpBaseRiskUSD : Risk allocated for the initial trade.

    • InpTargetProfitUSD : Dollar target to close the basket.

    • InpMaxDrawdownUSD : Emergency equity protection level.

  5. Enable "Allow Algo Trading".


