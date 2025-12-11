Digital Web Sovereign AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Description (English)
Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign – Intelligent Trend Grid System
[Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Filter | Dynamic ATR Web | Basket Profit Logic]
👑 Overview: Bringing Order to Grid Trading Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw.
This is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud. It deploys "The Web" to catch price corrections, but features a critical Kill-Switch: it automatically STOPS adding grid orders if the main trend is broken. This is the safety feature that separates professional tools from gambling bots.
🛡️ Key Features & Advantages:
-
Trend-First Architecture: The EA strictly obeys the Ichimoku Cloud. It only Buys above the Cloud and Sells below the Cloud. It turns Grid Trading into a safer, trend-following strategy.
-
Dynamic "Web" Spacing (ATR): Forget fixed pips. The grid distance adapts to market volatility using ATR (Average True Range). In volatile markets, the web expands to breathe; in calm markets, it tightens to capture profit.
-
Trend Break Safety Protocol: Unique Feature: If the EA is managing a Buy Basket, but the price crashes below the Ichimoku Cloud (Trend Reversal), the EA will STOP adding new martingale orders. It prevents the "runaway drawdown" scenario typical of other grids.
-
Basket Profit Management: The goal is campaign victory, not individual skirmishes. Once the total profit of all open trades reaches your target (e.g., $100), the Sovereign performs a "Harvest" (Close All) to secure the gains.
-
Sovereign Dashboard: A transparent, high-end UI panel directly on the chart displays the current Market Trend (Bull/Bear), Grid Status, and Live Basket P/L.
⚙️ How It Works:
-
Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Validates direction using Ichimoku Kumo (Cloud).
-
Phase 2 - Precision Entry: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify optimal pullback entries.
-
Phase 3 - The Web: If the market moves against the entry, intelligent recovery orders are placed based on ATR spacing.
-
Phase 4 - Harvest: Closes the entire basket when InpTargetProfitUSD is reached.
📥 Installation Guide:
-
Place the .ex5 file in your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator.
-
Attach to a chart (Recommended: H1 or H4 for reliable trend signals).
-
Key Settings:
-
InpBaseRiskUSD : Risk allocated for the initial trade.
-
InpTargetProfitUSD : Dollar target to close the basket.
-
InpMaxDrawdownUSD : Emergency equity protection level.
-
-
Enable "Allow Algo Trading".