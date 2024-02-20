ET1 for MT4
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！
ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!!
important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy
Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns.
The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes
Descriptions
- ET1 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, breakout strategy within oscillating ranges, This strategy work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
- ET1, has dynamic takeprofit and stoploss on every trade, Our strategy is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss.
- If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
- We will continue to update this EA for you!
- If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.
Recommendations
- ET1 Work on XAUUSD(Gold) any timeframes.
- ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
- The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.
Parameters
======== Trade Settings ========
- Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
- Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
- AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
- Risk (ET1): Include 4 levels of risk selection
1.0 (Low Risk)
2.0 (Medium Risk)
3.0 (High Risk)
4.0 (Highest Risk)
Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits
- Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
- Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
- Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
- Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.
======= Strategy Settings =======
- Enable ET1: Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy
