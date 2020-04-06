Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety]

Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when a true trend is established.

Version 2.00 Update: The Silent Fortress This version introduces the "Silent Fortress" Safety Protocol. It enforces a strict "Zero Error" execution environment by guaranteeing that Stop Losses and Trailing Stops are never placed within the "Noise Zone" (minimum 500 points / 50 Pips). This ensures 100% compatibility with ECN brokers and high-spread assets, completely eliminating "Invalid Stops" errors.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a 3-Layer Logic:

  1. The Hollowgate (Breakout Engine): Monitors the Donchian Channel (24-period) to detect price breaking out of its historical range (Highest High / Lowest Low).

  2. The Druid (Trend Filter): Validates the breakout using the Ichimoku Cloud. It only Buys if Price > Cloud and Sells if Price < Cloud.

  3. Momentum Lock: Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure the trend has sufficient strength (> 25) before entering.

Key Features

  • Silent Fortress Trailing: A specialized Trailing Stop that maintains a massive safety buffer (500 Points). It allows your winning trades to breathe without being stopped out prematurely by minor retracements or spread spikes.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your Risk Percent (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA automatically calculates the correct volume based on your account equity.

  • Market-Compliant Execution:

    • Volume Fix: Automatically corrects lot sizes to match broker limits (Min/Max/Step).

    • Netting Safe: Checks existing volume to comply with symbol volume limits.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE HOLLOWGATE (BREAKOUT) ===

    • InpHollowPeriod : Lookback period for the channel.

    • InpAdxPeriod / InpMinAdx : Momentum filter settings.

  • === THE DRUID (FILTER) ===

    • InpTenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings.

  • === SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 500 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


