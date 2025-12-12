Vortex Nomad Aegis AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis

[Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield]

Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check. Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended" from the mean, ensuring you only enter trades in the safe zone.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a rigorous 3-layer logic:

The Nomad (Trend): Uses KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average) to identify the true market direction. Unlike standard MAs, KAMA ignores noise in ranging markets and reacts swiftly to volatility breakouts. The Vortex (Momentum): Validates the trend strength using Directional Movement (DMI/ADX). It ensures there is enough "Energy" behind the move. The Aegis (Safety): Unique Feature. Calculates the distance between Price and KAMA relative to ATR. If the price is "stretched" too far (Elasticity Limit), the shield blocks the trade to prevent buying tops or selling bottoms.

Key Features

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer based on USD Risk. Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50), and the EA auto-calculates the volume based on the Stop Loss.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale , No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon entry.

Adaptive Trailing: Features a dynamic ATR Trailing Stop that allows profitable trades to run while tightening as volatility decreases.

Transparent Dashboard: An on-chart panel displays Real-time Trend Status, Shield Status (Safe/Overextended), and Profit Metrics.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Best for trend stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30).

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts.

Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

=== 1. AEGIS RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseRiskUSD : Enable auto-lot calculation based on currency risk. InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade (e.g., 50.0). InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 2.0).

=== 2. STRATEGY CORE === InpEnergyPeriod : Period for DMI/ADX momentum. InpKAMA_Period : Settings for the Adaptive Moving Average. InpAegis_Stretch : The Shield Sensitivity . Controls how far price can stretch before blocking trades (Default: 2.5 ATR).

=== 3. SAFETY & EXIT === InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR. InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.



Installation Guide