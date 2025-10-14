**Squeeze Box Indicator**

Squeeze Box is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders.





### Features and Functions

- **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market breakouts, generating buy (bullish) and sell (bearish) signals, visualized with customizable arrows (size and color).

- **Customizable Visuals**: Arrow size, colors, font type, font size, and font color can be adjusted to personalize the chart appearance.

- **Box Drawing**: Draws colored rectangles (LightSkyBlue for bullish, Tomato for bearish) on the chart to highlight market movements.

- **Signal Analysis**: Analyzes signal performance, displaying the percentage of winning/losing trades, average signal pip value, and spread information.

- **Alert Systems**: Supports on-screen alerts, sound alerts, email notifications, and push notifications for bullish or bearish signals.

- **Flexible Settings**: Customizable parameters such as minimum and maximum range (MinRange, MaxRange), high/low filter (HighLowFilter), and historical analysis (MaxHistoryBars).

- **Pip-Based Calculations**: Uses pips instead of points in calculations and displays for more accurate and clear results.





### Usage

Squeeze Box is particularly effective on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. The indicator leverages ATR (Average True Range) and price movements to identify trends and breakout points. Traders can adjust the MinRange and MaxRange parameters to fine-tune signal sensitivity. The signal analysis feature allows users to evaluate past performance and optimize strategies.





### Installation

1. Copy the indicator file to the “Indicators” folder in MetaTrader 4.

2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

3. Add the indicator to a chart and customize the settings to suit your needs.





### Why Squeeze Box ?