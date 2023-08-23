Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT.





AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES.





IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT.





USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES





WHY THIS EA :





Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies

The EA can be run on even a $20000 account Or 20000 CENT

INFO:









The entries are not a lot but those are smart entries with lower risk

Features :









Currency pairs:XAUUSD,GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $20000 or 20000 Cent

Minimum volume step: 0.01 lot

Quotes: five-digit

Leverage: 1:500

Average position holding time: 3 day

Maximum position holding time: up to 10 days

Maximum number of positions per pair: up to 20

Parameters :





TREND SIGNAL





EMA Period: EMA Signal

BB_Period : Bollinger Bands Period

BB_Deviations : Bollinger Bands Deviations

ENVeLOPE PERIOD : ENVeLOPE PERIOD

ENVeLOPE DEVIATIONS : ENVeLOPE DEVIATIONS

Candle_ID : Candle ID





SIGNAL ORDER





DMK_Period: DMK Period

Period_Dynamic_Range:DMK Dynamic



MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING





LOT_Divided : Lot Size Calculator

TP :Take Profit

Nearby_TP_Multiply : TP Multiply

Nearby_PIP : Pip Step

Nearby_Next_Multiply: Pip Step Range Multiply

Martingale : involves doubling up on losing bets and reducing winning bets

Maximum_Drawdown : Maximum Drawdown

MAX_Order : Max Order

Trailing_Start : is a measure of price movement

Trailing_Step : is a measure of price movement

Trailing_Stop : an order type designed to lock in profits or limit losses

Magic Start : Magic Number Start Time : Start Time Server End Time : End Time Server



*** WARNING : MY PRODUCTS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE MQL5 MARKET.





IF YOU SEE THEM SOMEWHERE ELSE THOSE ARE FAKE; BE AWARE OF SCAMS.









*** WARNING: WHEN USING MULTICURRENCY TRADING, MAKE SURE YOU CHANGE IDENTIFIER AND MAGIC ! ALSO, YOU CAN NOT TEST THE ROBOT IN THE SAME TERMINAL WHERE THE ROBOT IS ALREADY TRADING!



