Quantum HFT Prop Firm
- Experts
- Ho Tuan Thang
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 23 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 7
Quantum HFT Prop Firm is the EA is designed to pass the competition of HFT Prop Firms. Please be aware that this Expert Advisor (EA) should not be used with a real account. Its sole purpose is to assist in passing the challenges presented by High-Frequency Trading (HFT) proprietary firms.
Note: Once you have successfully passed the challenge and secured a funded account, please contact me to get EA BONUS (WORTH $399) for your funded account
You can check proof of passing the HFT fund challenge in my review and comments section
For EA working, please set up news filter by: Add the following 1 URL’s to the MT4/MT5’s settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s):
- Nova Funding (Tested and Passed)
- Sure Leverage (Tested and Passed)
- Genesis Forex Funds (Tested and Passed)
- Lion Heart (Tested and Passed - For Roar Challenge)
- Next Step Funding (Tested and Passed - For challenge HFT Limited Edition)
- Quantec Trading Capital (Tested and Passed)
- Social Trading Club (Tested and Passed - For challenge 1 Step/HFT)
- Only Funds (Tested and Passed - For challenge HFT)
- M Solutions (Tested and Passed)
- Fast Forex Funding (Tested and Passed)
You can use this purchase to pass unlimted number of account of HFT prop firm challenges.The High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Proprietary Firm’s Expert Advisor (EA) can meet challenge targets within a short timewhile maintaining a very low drawdown. Our unique HFT strategy identifies significant market movements and uses stop-loss orders to protect your equity. It includes an integrated equity protector that stops the EA once the target is achieved The EA actively identifies market conditions and operates only during active markets, thus efficiently passing proprietary firm HFT challenges in short time that it can possible
The Expert Advisor (EA) is not recommended or supported for other proprietary firms, brokers, or all funded proprietary firm accounts.
Before purchasing my EA, please consult Trustpilot and other sources for reviews of proprietary firms, and conduct your own due diligence.
Key points to consider:
- The use of a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a latency of less than 80ms is necessary. The lower the latency, the sooner you will be able to meet your challenge targets.
- Symbol: US30
- Timeframe: M1
- This EA is not a martingale or grid system. It opens one trade at a time and closes each trade before opening another. Every trade includes a stop-loss setting.
- The HFT Proprietary Firm EA is intended for use in HFT proprietary firm evaluations and challenges. It has not been tested for other types of challenges, funded proprietary firm accounts, or live/real broker accounts.
I recommend the following for optimal results:
- Operate the Expert Advisor (EA) during US trading hours for maximum market volatility.
- Run the EA daily for a duration ranging from 5 to 60 minutes.
- You will reach your target quickest during periods of high market volatility.
If you receive a warning email due to a high number of requests to the server, it’s advisable to turn off the EA for the rest of the day and resume its operation the next day.Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor (EA) is strictly intended for those who are familiar with proprietary firms, their operations, and the nature of HFT challenges. If you are not well-versed in these areas, I would advise against purchasing this EA. Its primary purpose is to assist users in passing HFT proprietary firm challenges
I just bought the ea ..but doesn't work on my demo .could you please sent me setup instructions. Thank you