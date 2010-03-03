Neural trendlock hybrid system
- Experts
- Josias Antimano Nazal
- Versione: 1.8
- Aggiornato: 27 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution.
🔹 Core Features:
-
Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility.
-
Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups.
-
Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both bullish and bearish opportunities.
-
Provides long-term trend confirmation and market structure validation.
-
Blocks trades within 10 pips of recent price action and prevents entries within 10 pips spacing, reducing duplicate trades and overexposure.
-
Time Session Filter – Limits trading to the most active and profitable market hours.
-
Hybrid Strategy Engine – Merges multiple trading approaches into one cohesive system for versatility across market phases.