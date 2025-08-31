Best SMC Breakout Channel

Smart Money Breakout Channels Indicator

The Smart Money Breakout Channels indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential breakout opportunities in financial markets by detecting consolidation channels based on price volatility. Built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), it overlays dynamic channels on the price chart, highlighting areas of low volatility that often precede significant price movements. This indicator is inspired by smart money concepts, focusing on institutional trading behaviors, and incorporates volume analysis to provide deeper insights into market strength.

#### Key Features:
- Channel Detection and Breakouts:
  - Automatically identifies consolidation channels using normalized price volatility over a user-defined detection length (default: 14 bars).
  - Normalization is based on a customizable length (default: 100 bars) to calculate highest highs and lowest lows, ensuring adaptability to different market conditions.
  - Supports nested channels (optional), allowing multiple overlapping channels to display various breakout levels simultaneously, or single-channel mode for simplicity.
  - Detects bullish and bearish breakouts with visual signals (up/down arrows in customizable colors: default bullish green, bearish red).
  - Strong Closes Only mode (enabled by default): Requires more than 50% of the candle body to close outside the channel to confirm a breakout, reducing false signals from wicks.

- Volume Analysis Integration:
  - Displays volume data within channels as candle-like bars for quick visual assessment of accumulation or distribution.
  - Three display modes:
    - Volume: Shows total volume as symmetrical bars.
    - Comparison: Separates up-volume (above midline) and down-volume (below midline).
    - Delta: Highlights net volume delta (positive above, negative below midline).
  - Volume data sourced from a customizable timeframe (default: 1-minute) for granular analysis.
  - Adjustable volume scale (default: 0.5) to control bar height relative to channel size.

- Visual Customization:
  - Channels filled with semi-transparent background (transparency adjustable, default 90%) blended with chart colors for seamless overlay.
  - Bullish (green) and bearish (red) zones at channel edges with customizable transparency (default 70%) to indicate potential support/resistance.
  - Dashed center line in each channel with adjustable transparency (default 50%).
  - Breakout signals as arrows with no offset for precise placement.

- Gauge and Alerts:
  - A vertical volume delta gauge appears on active channels, showing a color-gradient bar (red to green) with a pointer indicating net volume momentum (-100% to +100%).
  - Built-in alerts for:
    - New channel formation.
    - Bullish breakout (price above channel).
    - Bearish breakout (price below channel).

- Performance and Compatibility:
  - Optimized for real-time updates without flickering, using object-based drawing for channels, zones, and texts.
  - Supports all MT5 timeframes and symbols, with ATR-based zone sizing for volatility adaptation.
  - No external dependencies; fully self-contained.

This indicator is ideal for traders focusing on breakout strategies, volume confirmation, and smart money flows. It helps filter noise in ranging markets and spot high-probability trades during expansions. For best results, combine with other tools like moving averages or oscillators. Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results; use with proper risk management.
Altri dall'autore
Best Buy Sell Breakout
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect potential breakout and breakdown opportunities in price action. By analyzing pivot highs and lows over a user-defined period, it identifies consolidation zones where price has repeatedly tested resistance or support levels within a narrow channel. When price breaks out of these zones with sufficient confirmation (based on the minimum number of tests and channel width threshold), the indicator visually highlights th
FREE
Best Volume Profile MT5
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Volume Profile Fixed Range indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It visualizes the distribution of trading volume over a fixed historical range of bars, helping traders identify key price levels where significant volume has accumulated. This aids in spotting support/resistance zones, value areas, and potential reversal or breakout points. Below is a detailed description of its features: Key Features: - Fixed Range Analysis: Analyzes volume profile based on
FREE
Best Order Block Detector
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
### Best Order Block Detector Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies potential order blocks (OBs) in the market, which are key price levels where significant buying or selling activity has occurred, often acting as support or resistance zones. These blocks are detected based on volume pivots and market structure swings, helping traders spot areas of institutional interest for potential reversals or continuation
FREE
Best Breakout Finder
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It identifies potential breakout and breakdown patterns in price action by analyzing pivot highs and lows over a specified period. The indicator detects "cup" formations—clusters of pivot points within a narrow price channel—indicating areas of consolidation that may lead to strong directional moves when broken. EA: BlackHole Breakout EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149206 Key Featur
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi for ALL
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
### Indicator Description: Gradient Heiken Ashi with Momentum Coloring This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to overlay on the main chart, helping traders easily identify price trends and momentum through modified Heiken Ashi candles. It combines smoothed candle value calculations based on moving averages with a gradient color system to represent the strength of bullish or bearish trends. #### 1. Key Features - Display of Modified Heiken Ashi Candles:   - The indicator draws opt
FREE
Best Harmonic Patterns Fibo
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Description of the Harmonic Patterns + Fib Indicator The Harmonic Patterns + Fib indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It automatically detects and visualizes harmonic price patterns on financial charts, leveraging Fibonacci ratios to identify potential reversal points in markets such as forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The indicator scans for classic harmonic formations like Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Gartley, and ABCD, drawing them with lin
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
Best Reverse RSI Signals
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
Reverse RSI Signals Indicator The Reverse RSI Signals indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It transforms traditional RSI calculations into dynamic price-based bands, integrates Supertrend for trend identification, and includes divergence detection for potential reversal signals. This overlay indicator provides visual and alert-based insights to help traders spot overbought/oversold conditions, trend shifts, and momentum divergences directly on the p
FREE
Best MA Ribbon Signal
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Moving Average Ribbon is a technical indicator that overlays a series of moving averages (MAs) on a price chart to visualize trend direction, strength, and potential reversals or reentries. It supports both Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Simple Moving Averages (SMA), configurable via user input. Key Features: Ribbon Composition: Displays 18 moving averages with periods ranging from 5 to 90 in increments of 5 (e.g., MA5, MA10, ..., MA90), plus an internal MA100 for reference. The MA5
FREE
Best Linear Regression Trending
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Linear Regression Trending indicator analyzes price trends by plotting a linear regression channel based on user-defined parameters such as source (for example, close prices), channel length, and deviation multiplier. How It Works: - The indicator calculates a linear regression line over the specified length, forming a channel with upper and lower boundaries offset by the deviation value. - It detects price breaks from the channel and optionally displays broken channel lines (in a customizable
FREE
Best Linear Regression Channel
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Linear Regression Channel (LRC) Indicator – Overview The Linear Regression Channel (LRC) indicator is a professional tool designed to display dynamic price channels around a regression trendline. It automatically adapts to market conditions, helping traders visualize price movement with clarity. Main Features : Regression-based central line with upper/lower channel boundaries. Fully customizable colors, styles, and levels. Optional labels and forward extensions for better chart visualizati
FREE
Best SMC for All
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Best SMC for All indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to implement Smart Money Concepts (SMC) for analyzing market structure and identifying key trading zones based on price action. It visualizes supply and demand zones, Break of Structure (BOS) levels, Points of Interest (POI), and optional ZigZag patterns to assist traders in making informed decisions. Below is a detailed description of its features: --- Features 1. Swing High/Low Detection:    - Functionality: Automatically iden
FREE
Best Quantum DCA Trader
Manh Toan Do
Experts
Quantum DCA Trader is a powerful, automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to manage trades efficiently with a focus on Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies, risk control, and performance optimization. Built on advanced algorithms, it combines auto-entry mechanisms, grid trading, trailing stops, and news filters to adapt to volatile markets while protecting your capital. The EA supports both automated and manual orders, making it suitable for novice and experienced traders alike
FREE
Account and Trading Dashboard
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Account and Trading Dashboard Indicator The **Account and Trading Dashboard** is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide traders with a comprehensive, real-time overview of their account metrics, trading statistics, and technical indicators directly on the chart. It displays essential financial and performance data in a draggable, minimizable, and closable panel, enhancing usability without cluttering the workspace. The indicator supports optional features like ADX and RSI for
FREE
BlackHole Quantum Pro
Manh Toan Do
1 (1)
Experts
Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole Quantum Pro The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole  is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features: Automated Entry with Support/Resistance : Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points. Configurable parameters like PivotPer
FREE
BlackHole Breakout EA
Manh Toan Do
Experts
BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a
FREE
