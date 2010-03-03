BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery





Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing enthusiast, its robust features ensure seamless automation while keeping you in control.

*Note: This EA reuses the core logic from the "Best Buy Sell Breakout" indicator (available at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148981 ) to create an automated trading system.*





Key Features at a Glance:

- Advanced Pattern Detection:

- Scans for pivot highs and lows using a customizable period (default: 5 bars).

- Identifies bullish breakouts when price closes above recent highs with sufficient tests (minimum tests: 1, adjustable).

- Spots bearish breakdowns when price closes below recent lows, ensuring reliable signals.

- Channel width threshold (default: 3%) filters noise for high-quality setups.





- Smart Trade Execution:

- Automatically places BUY orders on breakouts and SELL orders on breakdowns.

- Fixed lot sizing (default: 0.01) with normalization to comply with broker limits.

- Risk management: Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) in USD (user-defined), dynamically adjusted for tick value and minimum stop levels.





- Profit Protection Tools:

- Breakeven (BE): Moves SL to entry once profit reaches a user-defined level, locking in gains.

- Trailing Stop: Activates at a user-defined profit threshold, trailing at a customizable distance to ride trends while securing profits.

- Slippage control (default: 10) for reliable execution in fast markets.





- Visual & Alert Enhancements:

- Draws trend lines and arrows on the chart to visualize breakout zones (colors: Maroon for up, Green for down).

- Real-time alerts for new signals, keeping you informed without constant monitoring.

- Magic Number (default: 12345) for easy multi-EA management.





Why Choose BlackHole Breakout EA?

- Proven Reliability: Tested on pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD across timeframes (H1, D1, M30, M1), delivering consistent trades (e.g., 119 on EURUSD H1).

- User-Friendly Customization: Inputs for periods, thresholds, colors, and more—tailor it to your strategy without coding.

- Efficiency & Safety: Handles position management on every tick, respects broker rules, and includes margin checks to prevent over-trading.





Elevate your trading game with BlackHole Breakout EA—where breakouts become your edge. Download now and watch the market's "black holes" pull in profits! 🚀

*Copyright 2025, Ngoa Long Tien Sinh | t.me/blackholequantumpro*