Best Order Block Detector

5
### Best Order Block Detector Indicator for MT5

The Order Block Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies potential order blocks (OBs) in the market, which are key price levels where significant buying or selling activity has occurred, often acting as support or resistance zones. These blocks are detected based on volume pivots and market structure swings, helping traders spot areas of institutional interest for potential reversals or continuations.

#### Key Features:
- Detection Mechanism:
  - Uses a user-defined Volume Pivot Length (default: 5) to identify pivot highs in volume, combined with overbought/oversold (OS) states based on price highs and lows.
  - Bullish Order Blocks (green) are formed during oversold conditions (OS = 1) at volume pivots, representing potential accumulation zones.
  - Bearish Order Blocks (red) are formed during overbought conditions (OS = 0) at volume pivots, representing potential distribution zones.

- Visualization:
  - Displays order blocks as semi-transparent rectangles extending to the right of the chart.
  - Includes an average line (midpoint of the block) with customizable style (solid, dashed, or dotted) and width.
  - Limits display to the last N blocks (configurable via "Bullish OB" and "Bearish OB" inputs, default: 3 each) to avoid chart clutter.
  - Customizable colors for backgrounds, borders, and average lines for both bullish and bearish blocks.

- Mitigation:
  - Supports two mitigation methods: Wick (based on highs/lows) or Close (based on closing prices).
  - Automatically removes (mitigates) order blocks when price breaches them, simulating absorption or invalidation.

- Alerts:
  - Optional alerts (enabled/disabled via input) for:
    - Bullish/Bearish OB formation.
    - Bullish/Bearish OB mitigation.
  - Alerts are triggered in real-time as conditions are met.

- Performance and Limits:
  - Processes up to 500 order blocks internally to prevent overload.
  - Efficient for historical and real-time data, updating on each new bar.
  - No indicator buffers or plots are used; visualization relies on chart objects (rectangles and trend lines).

#### Usage:
- Apply the indicator to any chart timeframe and symbol.
- Adjust inputs to fine-tune sensitivity (e.g., longer pivot length for higher timeframes).
- Ideal for supply/demand trading strategies, where traders enter positions at unmitigated OBs or use mitigated ones as confirmation of trend changes.
Recensioni 1
Findolin
1489
Findolin 2025.09.10 20:08 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator, der sich auf das Wesentliche konzentriert. Vielen Dank!

Prodotti consigliati
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione Generale Il Fair Gap Value Indicator individua e mette in evidenza i “fair value gap” sul grafico di MetaTrader 5. Un fair gap si crea quando tra il minimo di una barra e il massimo di un’altra, separate da una barra intermedia, si forma un vuoto di prezzo. L’indicatore disegna rettangoli colorati (rialzisti e ribassisti) per evidenziare queste aree, offrendo un valido supporto visivo nelle strategie di price action. Principali Caratteristiche Rilevamento gap rialzisti : evidenzia ga
FREE
Candle Colors
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
Indicatori
The Color Candles Indicator uses custom colors to highlight candles that follow the main market trend, based on the Moving Average. This simplifies the analysis of price movements, making it clearer and more direct. When the price is above the rising Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a BUY opportunity. When the price is below the declining Moving Average, candles are highlighted indicating a SELL opportunity. Input Parameters : Period Method Applied Price The moving averages
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicatori
Haven Volume Profile è un indicatore multifunzionale per l'analisi del profilo di volume che aiuta a identificare i livelli di prezzo chiave basati sulla distribuzione del volume di scambi. È stato progettato per i trader professionisti che desiderano comprendere meglio il mercato e identificare i punti di ingresso e di uscita cruciali per le loro operazioni. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Calcolo del Point of Control (POC) - il livello con la massima attività commerciale, ut
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicatori
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicatori
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3.93 (14)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Indicatori
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Haven FVG   è uno strumento per l'analisi dei mercati che permette di identificare le aree di inefficienza (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) nel grafico, fornendo ai trader livelli chiave per l'analisi dei prezzi e la presa di decisioni commerciali. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Impostazioni dei colori individuali: Colore per FVG rialzista   (Bullish FVG Color). Colore per FVG ribassista   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualizzazione flessibile di FVG: Numero massimo di candele
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.54 (59)
Indicatori
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicatori
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Tick Bars
Henrique Helmuth Kreutz Pfeifer
Indicatori
Indicator that show candlestick bars with an different sampling method than time fixed. Real time data is sourced to the indicator and it may be used as substitute of the default graph. Each bar is formed when a predefined amount of ticks is received, showing in the graph the OHLC of this clusteri of ticks. The input variable is the amount of ticks of each bar. It's a different approach of sampling, the amount of bars is proportional to the amount of negotiations insted of a sample in a fixed am
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicatori
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicatori
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicatori
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
KTrade Data Statistics 5 CN
Kaijun Wang
Indicatori
Indicators are professional data statistics, position orders, historical order analysis->>>>>> <This version is in Chinese -> English version please move> Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEM
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Altri dall’autore
Best Buy Sell Breakout
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect potential breakout and breakdown opportunities in price action. By analyzing pivot highs and lows over a user-defined period, it identifies consolidation zones where price has repeatedly tested resistance or support levels within a narrow channel. When price breaks out of these zones with sufficient confirmation (based on the minimum number of tests and channel width threshold), the indicator visually highlights th
FREE
Best Volume Profile MT5
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Volume Profile Fixed Range indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It visualizes the distribution of trading volume over a fixed historical range of bars, helping traders identify key price levels where significant volume has accumulated. This aids in spotting support/resistance zones, value areas, and potential reversal or breakout points. Below is a detailed description of its features: Key Features: - Fixed Range Analysis: Analyzes volume profile based on
FREE
Best Breakout Finder
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Breakout Finder (BF) is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It identifies potential breakout and breakdown patterns in price action by analyzing pivot highs and lows over a specified period. The indicator detects "cup" formations—clusters of pivot points within a narrow price channel—indicating areas of consolidation that may lead to strong directional moves when broken. EA: BlackHole Breakout EA  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149206 Key Featur
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi for ALL
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
### Indicator Description: Gradient Heiken Ashi with Momentum Coloring This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to overlay on the main chart, helping traders easily identify price trends and momentum through modified Heiken Ashi candles. It combines smoothed candle value calculations based on moving averages with a gradient color system to represent the strength of bullish or bearish trends. #### 1. Key Features - Display of Modified Heiken Ashi Candles:   - The indicator draws opt
FREE
Best Harmonic Patterns Fibo
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Description of the Harmonic Patterns + Fib Indicator The Harmonic Patterns + Fib indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It automatically detects and visualizes harmonic price patterns on financial charts, leveraging Fibonacci ratios to identify potential reversal points in markets such as forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The indicator scans for classic harmonic formations like Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Gartley, and ABCD, drawing them with lin
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
Best Reverse RSI Signals
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
Reverse RSI Signals Indicator The Reverse RSI Signals indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It transforms traditional RSI calculations into dynamic price-based bands, integrates Supertrend for trend identification, and includes divergence detection for potential reversal signals. This overlay indicator provides visual and alert-based insights to help traders spot overbought/oversold conditions, trend shifts, and momentum divergences directly on the p
FREE
Best MA Ribbon Signal
Manh Toan Do
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Moving Average Ribbon is a technical indicator that overlays a series of moving averages (MAs) on a price chart to visualize trend direction, strength, and potential reversals or reentries. It supports both Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Simple Moving Averages (SMA), configurable via user input. Key Features: Ribbon Composition: Displays 18 moving averages with periods ranging from 5 to 90 in increments of 5 (e.g., MA5, MA10, ..., MA90), plus an internal MA100 for reference. The MA5
FREE
Best Linear Regression Trending
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Linear Regression Trending indicator analyzes price trends by plotting a linear regression channel based on user-defined parameters such as source (for example, close prices), channel length, and deviation multiplier. How It Works: - The indicator calculates a linear regression line over the specified length, forming a channel with upper and lower boundaries offset by the deviation value. - It detects price breaks from the channel and optionally displays broken channel lines (in a customizable
FREE
Best SMC for All
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
The Best SMC for All indicator is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to implement Smart Money Concepts (SMC) for analyzing market structure and identifying key trading zones based on price action. It visualizes supply and demand zones, Break of Structure (BOS) levels, Points of Interest (POI), and optional ZigZag patterns to assist traders in making informed decisions. Below is a detailed description of its features: --- Features 1. Swing High/Low Detection:    - Functionality: Automatically iden
FREE
Best Linear Regression Channel
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Linear Regression Channel (LRC) Indicator – Overview The Linear Regression Channel (LRC) indicator is a professional tool designed to display dynamic price channels around a regression trendline. It automatically adapts to market conditions, helping traders visualize price movement with clarity. Main Features : Regression-based central line with upper/lower channel boundaries. Fully customizable colors, styles, and levels. Optional labels and forward extensions for better chart visualizati
FREE
Best SMC Breakout Channel
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Smart Money Breakout Channels Indicator The Smart Money Breakout Channels indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential breakout opportunities in financial markets by detecting consolidation channels based on price volatility. Built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), it overlays dynamic channels on the price chart, highlighting areas of low volatility that often precede significant price movements. This indicator is inspired by smart money concepts, focusing on institution
FREE
Best Quantum DCA Trader
Manh Toan Do
Experts
Quantum DCA Trader is a powerful, automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to manage trades efficiently with a focus on Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies, risk control, and performance optimization. Built on advanced algorithms, it combines auto-entry mechanisms, grid trading, trailing stops, and news filters to adapt to volatile markets while protecting your capital. The EA supports both automated and manual orders, making it suitable for novice and experienced traders alike
FREE
BlackHole Quantum Pro
Manh Toan Do
1 (1)
Experts
Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole Quantum Pro The Auto Trade Manager EA – Black Hole  is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) & FX, BTC with advanced automation and risk management features. Below are its most prominent features: Automated Entry with Support/Resistance : Utilizes dynamic support and resistance levels based on pivot points and historical price data to identify optimal entry points. Configurable parameters like PivotPer
FREE
Account and Trading Dashboard
Manh Toan Do
Indicatori
Account and Trading Dashboard Indicator The **Account and Trading Dashboard** is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide traders with a comprehensive, real-time overview of their account metrics, trading statistics, and technical indicators directly on the chart. It displays essential financial and performance data in a draggable, minimizable, and closable panel, enhancing usability without cluttering the workspace. The indicator supports optional features like ADX and RSI for
FREE
BlackHole Breakout EA
Manh Toan Do
Experts
BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a
FREE
Filtro:
Findolin
1489
Findolin 2025.09.10 20:08 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator, der sich auf das Wesentliche konzentriert. Vielen Dank!

Manh Toan Do
3131
Risposta dello sviluppatore Manh Toan Do 2025.09.11 12:15
Vielen Dank für Ihr positives Feedback. Ich wünsche Ihnen erfolgreiches Trading.
Rispondi alla recensione