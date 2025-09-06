Best Linear Regression Channel

📖 Linear Regression Channel (LRC) Indicator – Overview

The Linear Regression Channel (LRC) indicator is a professional tool designed to display dynamic price channels around a regression trendline. It automatically adapts to market conditions, helping traders visualize price movement with clarity.

🔹 Main Features:

  • Regression-based central line with upper/lower channel boundaries.

  • Fully customizable colors, styles, and levels.

  • Optional labels and forward extensions for better chart visualization.

  • Built-in alert system for price interactions with the channel.

With its clean and flexible design, the LRC indicator enhances technical analysis by highlighting trend direction and market extremes. Suitable for traders who value clear structure and professional-grade charting.

