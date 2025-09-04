Best Volume Profile MT5

The Volume Profile Fixed Range indicator is a powerful tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. It visualizes the distribution of trading volume over a fixed historical range of bars, helping traders identify key price levels where significant volume has accumulated. This aids in spotting support/resistance zones, value areas, and potential reversal or breakout points. Below is a detailed description of its features:





Key Features:

- Fixed Range Analysis: Analyzes volume profile based on a user-defined number of recent bars (default: 150, adjustable from 1 to 500). This creates a static profile from the most recent data, updating dynamically as new bars form without shifting the entire profile.

- Customizable Row Size: Defines the granularity of the volume histogram with a row size parameter (default: 24, range: 5-100). This divides the price range into discrete bins (rows) for precise volume distribution visualization.





- Value Area Calculation: Highlights the Value Area (VA), which represents a user-specified percentage of total volume (default: 70%, adjustable from 0-100%). The VA is split into:

- Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL), marking the boundaries where the majority of trading occurred.

- Custom colors for Value Area Up (default: blue) and Value Area Down (default: orange), distinguishing bullish and bearish contributions within the VA.





- Point of Control (POC): Identifies and draws the POC as a horizontal line at the price level with the highest traded volume. Features include:

- Customizable POC color (default: red) and line width (default: 2, range: 1-5).

- Optional POC label display (default: enabled), showing "POC: [price]" extended to the right of the chart for easy reference.





- Volume Histogram Display: Renders a horizontal histogram overlay on the chart, showing volume at each price level:

- Separates Up Volume (bullish, default: light blue) and Down Volume (bearish, default: gold).

- Histogram bars are drawn as filled rectangles behind the price chart for non-obstructive viewing.

- Volumes are normalized relative to the maximum volume in the range, scaled by the number of bars for consistent width representation.





- Advanced Volume Distribution Logic:

- Distributes candle volume across price bins, accounting for body, upper wick, and lower wick contributions.

- Handles both bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles by apportioning volume proportionally to overlaps with each bin.

- Uses tick volume as a proxy for real volume (common in MT5 for forex/symbols without true volume data).





- Visual and Performance Optimizations:

- No transparency support (uses solid colors due to MT5 limitations).

- Efficient object management: Deletes and redraws objects only when necessary to prevent flickering on chart updates.

- Compatible with various timeframes; best used on H1+ for meaningful volume profiles.





This indicator is ideal for intraday and swing traders focusing on price action and volume confluence. It does not generate buy/sell signals but provides contextual insights for manual trading decisions. Users can customize inputs via MT5's indicator properties dialog. Note: Performance may vary on low-liquidity symbols; backtesting recommended before live use.