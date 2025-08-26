Candle Time Spread Indicator MT4

Candle Time Spread Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Candle Time Spread Indicator for MetaTrader 4 provides traders with live updates on two crucial elements: the exact countdown until the current candle closes and the active trading spread. These details are extremely useful for strategies like candlestick analysis, price action trading, and breakout setups, where timing and spread conditions directly influence trade entries and exits.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | Candle Time Spread Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4

  

Candle Time Spread Indicator Table

The following table highlights the core characteristics of the Candle Time Spread indicator:

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Timeframe

Multi timeframe

Trading Style

Trading Market

All Markets

 

Candle Time Spread Indicator Overview

This indicator not only tracks the countdown to candle closure but also presents the real-time spread of the selected trading instrument, shown clearly on the right side of the chart. Such information becomes vital during periods of high volatility, including global news announcements or the opening hours of major markets like New York and London.

 

Candle Time Spread Indicator Settings

The customization panel for the Candle Time Spread Indicator includes the following options:

  • Clock Color: Adjust the appearance of the countdown timer.
  • Corner: Select the chart corner where the indicator will be displayed.

 

Conclusion

The Candle Time Spread Indicator for MetaTrader 4 merges precise candle timing with spread monitoring, offering traders a sharper view of entry conditions and transaction costs. By identifying periods of elevated spread or unstable price movement, the tool minimizes the risk of slippage and helps improve trade accuracy.

