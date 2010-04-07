TrendView

📌 TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading

TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements.

Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also want trade signals, statistics, charts, and alerts, there is TrendView Ultimate, which builds on the same foundation with extra tools for decision support.

✅ Core Features

  • 100% Non-repainting — All trendlines and signals are confirmed on candle close, they never disappear or move, ensuring accuracy and trust in both historical and real-time analysis
  • Clear Three-Phase Trend Display:
    • Green for bullish trends
    • Red for bearish trends
    • Yellow for neutral or consolidation periods (optional)
  • Customizable Parameters — Adjust the calculation period and sensitivity to suit your trading style, select whether to display the neutral trend phase, and customize colors for all lines
  • Lightweight and Fast — Optimized for smooth performance even on lower timeframes and extended chart history

📊 How It Works

TrendView analyzes price action using advanced algorithms to identify trend direction changes. When a new trend is detected, it draws a colored line that extends until the trend reverses. This provides traders with a clear visual reference of current market structure.

The indicator automatically adapts to different market conditions and timeframes, ensuring reliable trend identification across various trading instruments and market environments.

💡 Pro Tip

For best results, use TrendView as your primary trend reference and combine it with other analysis tools such as support/resistance levels, volume analysis, or momentum indicators. This combination approach increases the probability of successful trend-following trades.

🚀 Looking for More Tools for Trend Management?

If you want to complement your trend analysis with additional resources, explore TrendView Ultimate, which includes:

  • Entry and exit signals based on trend changes
  • Simulated profit lines for strategy evaluation
  • Full statistics panel with real-time analytics
  • The exclusive Ultimate System for real-time trade simulation and historical strategy testing

TrendView Ultimate combines trend visualization with integrated tools for trade planning and management.

⚙️ Parameters

  • Period used for trend calculation (default: 10)
  • Sensitivity level for trend detection (1–5, default: 3.0)
  • Display neutral trend lines (yellow) (default: true) — shows yellow lines when price enters sideways consolidation
  • Customize colors for all trend phases• Maximum number of historical candles to create arrows

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want to quickly identify market direction without distractions
  • Anyone looking to maintain chart clarity for better decision making
  • Traders who prefer a reliable and easy-to-read trend reference
  • Beginners learning about trend analysis and market structure
  • Traders who want to combine trend analysis with their own entry/exit methods

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Altri dall’autore
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Reversal Arrow Pro
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis. What is a Leading Indicator? Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging i
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
