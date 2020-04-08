The time zone of the price

When time converges with price in a critical zone, it creates a pivotal area that simplifies decision-making. This is precisely the functionality of this indicator, as it integrates time and price to highlight a robust zone you can rely on.





Key Features of the Indicator:

• Dynamic Time-Price Zones: The indicator draws a time-price zone determined by the user, based on customizable settings available in the configuration.

• Customizable Day Selection: A dedicated field allows you to choose the most suitable days for your analysis.

• Adjustable Timing: You can select the specific time intervals that align with your strategy.

• Default Settings Recommendation: It is advisable to keep the default settings for optimal performance.





This tool is designed to provide a seamless combination of time and price, giving traders a reliable foundation for making informed decisions. *There is also a control dashboard that displays the selected days and time. This dashboard allows for easy and seamless adjustments, enabling you to fine-tune your settings effortlessly. *You can choose the colors that suit you best. "I recommend unifying the colors to a single color. You will understand the reason during the trading." *You can also select the appropriate timeframe. "Also, try the following; it will provide a balance between time and price." 03:00 08:00 12:00 16:00 20:00





