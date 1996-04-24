Local Trade Clone MT5

Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination.

Designed for reliability: supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more.

Important notes

Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above.

To copy to MT4, you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately.

Core features

Copy across any combination: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5

Easy setup with a clean GUI

Copy between unlimited accounts and terminals

Copy from one or more sender accounts to multiple receiver accounts

Works with real and demo accounts in any combination, across brokers

Copies manual trades and automated strategy trades

Supports copying of breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and trade modifications

Prop-firm friendly settings including risk controls and filters

Risk management

Risk by percent, lot multiplier, or fixed lots

Max daily loss (% or $) to close trades and stop copying when reached

Max loss based on equity or balance

Daily profit target ($) to secure positions and then stop copying

Max profit based on equity or balance

Max loss per symbol to stop copying a symbol after reaching a defined loss

Auto symbol mapping with full customisation, save/load support, and auto-loading

Copier filters