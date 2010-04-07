Local Trade Clone MT4

Transform Your Trading with the MT4 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier.


User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version

Local Trade Clone MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please go to the User Guide

To Copy to MT5 you will need to purchase the MT5 version separately 


Features

  • Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5).
  • Easy to use GUI for easy setup and use
  • Coy between Unlimited Accounts and Terminals
  • Copy trades from one or more Sender accounts to multiple Receiver accounts.
  • Supports copying between real and demo accounts in any combination, across all brokers.
  • Copies all types of trades, including manual entries and automated strategies.
  • Copy Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Partials and more.
  • Prop firm friendly settings such as risk management and filters

Risk Management

  • Control how much risk your trades are copied at with Risk %, Lot Multiplier or Fixed lots
  • Max Daily Loss in % or $ to automatically close all trades when target is hit and stop copying
  • Max Loss in Equity or Balance to protect account from Losses.
  • Max Daily Profit Target in $ to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Max Profit to stop trading when a profit is reach based on Equity or Balance
  • Max Loss Per Symbol to limit how much loss you can take on each symbol before stop copying that symbol
  • Auto Symbol Map will automatically map symbols. Fully customisable and can be saved and auto loaded

Copier Filters

  • Magic Number, Symbol and Comment Filtering
  • Choose to copy or filter Market, Limit, Stop Orders
  • Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, Partials, Modifying and Closing trades
  • Specify how many trades to copy at once
  • Specify how many trades from a symbol to copy at once
  • Ignore trades with no SL
  • Ignore trades with no TP
  • Reverse trades for easy hedging
  • Time filters, choose what day or time you want to trade



Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicatori
Forex Radar Pro: Il Tuo Arsenale Professionale per Dominare il Forex!  Stanco di perdere opportunità redditizie a causa del sovraccarico di dati di mercato?   Forex Radar Pro   è il tuo assistente intelligente che trasforma il caos del mercato in segnali di trading precisi! Questo indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 4 combina una tabella interattiva, analisi automatica delle divergenze, avvisi ed esportazione dati per operare con sicurezza ed efficienza massima. Dimentica l'analisi manuale - co
MTF candle indicator Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicatori
Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilità
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicatori
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilità
L'utilità funziona con le linee orizzontali: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. Queste linee, che hanno nomi rigorosamente fissi, vengono tracciate dal trader in modo indipendente su qualsiasi grafico del suo terminale. È possibile creare tutte le linee contemporaneamente oppure selezionarne una qualsiasi delle quattro. Lo scopo delle linee diventa ovvio se si osservano i loro nomi. Le linee Prof1 e Prof2 indicano i livelli Take Profit per la transazione, ma sono presentate in forma visiva, il che ren
EZ Slope X
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicatori
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line) Trade Setup for Trend follow : - when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy. - when  the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell. Trade Setup for Swing Trade : Bullish Market : - Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color. - Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color. Bearish Market :  - Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color. - Close Sell when the indicator turn to
Big and small waves
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
Questo è un eccellente sistema di indicatori tecnici, che analizza le tendenze periodiche di trading al rialzo o al ribasso da aspetti piccoli, medi e grandi. Periodo1 nei parametri è un periodo di tempo breve, Periodo2 è un periodo di tempo medio e Periodo3 è un periodo di tempo ampio; small_symbol è l'identificatore del segnale n. 1, middle_symbol è l'identificatore del segnale n. 2 e big_symbol è l'identificatore del segnale n. 3; alert è l'interruttore del pulsante di avviso, Mail è l'inte
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicatori
L'indicatore Forex Wave wold MT4 è progettato per cercare le onde di Woolf e visualizzarle nella finestra corrente del terminale di trading. Un ottimo indicatore per i trader che utilizzano le onde di Wolfe nel trading. La sua applicazione nelle strategie di trading aumenterà notevolmente la loro efficienza e redditività. INFORMAZIONI SULL'INDICATORE A differenza di altri indicatori onda Wold, indicatore Forex onda wold MT4 ha una serie di caratteristiche che aumentano notevolmente la sua effi
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzione Oltre 66 funzioni integrate per la gestione completa del trading e dell’analisi del mercato. Unisce gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti e analisi tecnica in un’unica piattaforma. Adatto a Forex, indici, azioni, criptovalute e metalli. Perché i trader lo scelgono Trading con un solo clic Calcolo automatico di rischio e volume Ordini intelligenti: grid, OCO, ordini nascosti, SL/TP virtuali Gestione avanzata: trailing stop, br
