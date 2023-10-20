Nasdaq Curse EA MT4

This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make.

It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms.

After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale.

It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests.

Any questions just message me.

Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ





Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I find you easily online? - A Yes, very easily. I can't just make a runner. Do you have live signals demonstrating the products and how much money do you have staked in it?- A Yes only on DEMO. Will you fix bugs if any are found- A Yes, so long as it is a bug and not a brand new feature. I'm open to new features, but please keep in mind this works already. Is this a Martingale, grid or some other type of trading bot that is designed to make a nice looking curve and lose rarely, but will end up in my crying when I lose all my money? A. No, it's 100% NOT

Disclaimer





You MUST, try this bot on DEMO before going to live. Make sure you really understand it Algo trading is not without risk. Putting in 0.1 lots instead of 0.01 lots can be the end of your account. Double, triple, quadruple check any inputs before moving this onto a live account. I can not be responsible for any losses or wins that you might incur. This bot has been thoroughly tested and you have the demo version and demo accounts to do your own testing with. If you are ever emotional, feeling down, depressed, excited. IE any form of mind state where you are not fully rational. I strongly recommend staying far away from any trading terminal. If you have any form of gambling addiction, do not trade. Find a new profession ,95% of traders lose for a reason. Don't have the ego to magically think you are part of the 5%.

Trading involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is for educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice.



