PipHunter M5

Super trend scalping is a set of five Stochastics on different currency pairs in one window. Designed to determine the strength and direction of the trend, as well as to search for price reversal points. Using this indicator, you can simultaneously observe the correlation of 5 Stochastic indicators in one window. You can also determine the divergence of the stochastic and accurately find the entry points to the market. The indicator is suitable for working with any currency pairs and on any tim