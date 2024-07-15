PipHunter M5

5

Introducing PipHunter M5 – an innovative forex scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair. Designed for effective intraday trading, this robot uses advanced market analysis algorithms to make decisions with lightning speed and maximum precision. The robot operates on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, providing a reliable and proven environment for automated trading.

Advantages of the robot:

  • High decision-making speed: Instant market condition assessment and trade decisions thanks to an optimized algorithm.
  • Effective risk management: Use of trailing stops and strict spread control to minimize potential losses.
  • Adaptive strategy: Automatic adjustment of lot sizes depending on your account status and market conditions.
  • Ease of use: Easy integration and setup on the MT4 platform, with minimal initial balance requirements.
  • Flexible settings: Ability to set trading hours and precise parameters for optimization according to your preferences.

Trading recommendations:

  • Minimum initial balance: It is recommended to use at least $1000 to ensure sufficient margin and risk management.
  • Use a reliable broker: Choose a broker with low spreads and a reliable MT4 platform to ensure effective robot operation.
  • Regular monitoring: Despite automation, it is recommended to periodically check the robot's performance and adjust parameters based on market conditions.
  • Updates and optimization: Follow updates and optimization recommendations from the developer to maintain the robot's maximum efficiency.

Robot parameter description:

  • trailingStopPoints (10): The number of points the trailing stop will move to protect profits.
  • openOrderPoints (75): The minimum price change in points to open a new order.
  • orderLotSize (0.03): The lot size for opening an order, which can be automatically adjusted based on account balance.
  • maximumSpreadPoints (10): The maximum allowable spread in points for opening an order.
  • atrPeriod (14): The period for calculating the ATR indicator used in the robot's algorithm.
  • startHour (0), startMinute (0): The start time of the trading period (hours and minutes).
  • endHour (23), endMinute (59): The end time of the trading period (hours and minutes).
  • orderMagicNumber (634879): A unique identifier for the orders placed by the robot for subsequent identification and management.
  • orderComment ("PipHunter M5"): The comment added by the robot to orders for user convenience.
Recensioni 1
Alexander
19
Alexander 2025.08.12 19:13 
 

the best scalping EA that i had used. very good invenst in this Tool. its easy to understand and easy to use. very effectiv EA.

Prodotti consigliati
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Trade every day
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Automatic analytical trading robot scalper. Thanks to a complex, multi-fractional algorithm of reverse impulses, this robot accurately determines the price reversal points. At these points, the robot opens pending orders at a distance of a volatile wave in order to determine the exact price movement with great accuracy. If the price breaks through the pending order, the robot starts to accompany the deal with all available virtual instruments: stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, virtual modu
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Silver Flow MT4
Hamza Ashraf
1 (1)
Experts
PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Copie limitate disponibili al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 1.800$ Ottieni 1 EA gratuito (valido per 2 conti di trading) -> contattami dopo il tuo acquisto Instruction Blog Link to Channel Benvenuto in Silver Flow ! Silver Flow è un EA all'avanguardia progettato per rilevare e capitalizzare su setup di trading ad alta probabilità utilizzando una combinazione di strategie di ritorno alla media e rottura della volatilità . Si concentra esclusivamente sul simbolo XAGUSD(Silver
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision   è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingr
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Experts
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Experts
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix è un potente robot di trading per MetaTrader 4 progettato per il trading automatico nei mercati finanziari. Combina un algoritmo adattivo di gestione del capitale con strategie avanzate di analisi di mercato, rendendolo uno strumento ideale sia per i principianti che per i trader professionisti. Vantaggi principali Algoritmo adattivo : Gestione automatica dei lotti in base al saldo del conto. Supporto multivaluta : Possibilità di operare contemporaneamente su più coppie di valute. Ge
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (7)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.35 (26)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (37)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundame
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Forex trading bot ai
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex trading bot ai è un robot basato sull'intelligenza artificiale con capacità di autoapprendimento. Questo robot avvia le sue prime operazioni in base ai parametri di input specificati nelle impostazioni. Ogni operazione eseguita dal robot viene registrata in un file (memorizzata). Successivamente, il robot analizza tutte le operazioni chiuse e le condizioni in cui sono state chiuse. Se il profitto complessivo delle operazioni chiuse è negativo, il robot esamina i parametri con cui sono stat
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (9)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo è un robot di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato per un trading stabile e sicuro sul mercato forex. Il consulente è progettato con particolare attenzione al rigoroso controllo del rischio e all'assenza di strategie pericolose come la martingala, le griglie o la media. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Come funziona Pingo analizza i modelli di prezzo e le dinamiche di mercato a breve termine utilizzando filtri di volatilità intelligenti. Il rob
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: acquista Goldbot One e scegli 1 EA gratis!! (per 2 account commerciali) UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui LIVE SIGNAL Vi presentiamo     Goldbot One   , un robot di trading altamente sofisticato progettato per il mercato dell'oro. Concentrandosi sul breakout trading, Goldbot One sfrutta sia i livelli di supporto che quelli di resistenza p
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
BLACK SALE  40%* OFF!!! ENJOY :) * 2 copies left for 149$.  Next price $159.    Step by step price back to regular value $249. Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and fil
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
Aurum AI – La potenza dell'intelligenza artificiale per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD) Scopri tutto il potenziale della tecnologia nel trading! Aurum AI è un esperto consulente rivoluzionario progettato per garantire performance stabili e sicure sul mercato dell'oro. Combina la potenza dell'intelligenza artificiale, analisi precise delle tendenze e un rigoroso controllo del rischio per rendere ogni operazione il più efficace possibile. Promozione Discount - 40%. 3 copies available at a price of  
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
BLACK SALE  40% OFF!!! ENJOY :) *Number of copies are limited. EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features
Market Reversal Alerts EA
LEE SAMSON
4.09 (22)
Experts
Il Market Reversal Alerts EA è alimentato dall'indicatore omonimo (disponibile qui) e opera in base ai cambiamenti della struttura del mercato. Per impostazione predefinita, l'EA effettuerà uno scambio ogni volta che un avviso di inversione di mercato viene inviato dall'indicatore e scambierà tali avvisi in base alle condizioni e ai filtri impostati nelle impostazioni dell'EA. Disegna rettangoli di supporto mentre il prezzo si muove nella sua attuale direzione di tendenza e viene scambiato q
Altri dall’autore
Scalping arrows not redraw
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable
Net89
Vadym Velychkov
Experts
NeT 89 - is a fully automatic Forex trading advisor. This robot is very simple. The robot is based on a unique entry and exit strategy, low risks, low drawdowns. He can track dozens, hundreds of quotes of securities, make instantly the most complex calculations, make a decision and immediately open orders. He does not use any dubious strategies in his trading (martingale, grid, locking). He simply opens a trade, places Stop Loss and Take Profit in it and expects to work out faster and closes the
Scalping Meter
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Scalping Meter è un sistema di trading semiautomatico basato su una struttura modulare matematica sistematizzata di interazione di punti. Questo indicatore, utilizzando una rete neurale ad autoapprendimento, analizza i dati storici del grafico, studia il movimento e il comportamento dei prezzi, determina i punti di inversione nella storia e, utilizzando questi dati, prevede le future inversioni di prezzo. I punti di inversione del prezzo sul grafico sono indicati tramite frecce semplici e compr
Super Scalping M5
Vadym Velychkov
Experts
Super Scalping M5 is a professional scalping robot for the Metatrader4 platform. The robot works on the algorithm of end-to-end market analysis using trading and analytical modules for virtual simulation of price behavior. Thanks to modern market analysis algorithms, the robot is able to quickly respond to sudden price changes and actively accompany transactions in order to optimize effective trading. How do I test a robot? Download the free version of the robot from the website (only from a PC
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
Super trend scalping
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Super trend scalping is a set of five Stochastics on different currency pairs in one window. Designed to determine the strength and direction of the trend, as well as to search for price reversal points. Using this indicator, you can simultaneously observe the correlation of 5 Stochastic indicators in one window. You can also determine the divergence of the stochastic and accurately find the entry points to the market. The indicator is suitable for working with any currency pairs and on any tim
Scalpostex
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Scalpostex is a ready-made trading system that shows the trader the points and directions for opening orders. The trading system consists of 17 market analysis modules. Scalpostex analyzes the market using indicators, candlestick patterns and resistance/support lines. Using the method of complex market analysis, this indicator is able to predict price movements with high accuracy. How to trade with this indicator (recommendations): We recommend opening trades in the direction of the arrow that
M1 GPT scalping
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
M1 GPT Scalping is a turnkey trading tool for scalping strategy in the financial markets. This indicator is used to detect entry and exit points of positions on charts with a period of M1 (one minute). M1 GPT Scalping works based on the analysis of price data and technical analysis indicators. The indicator displays arrows on the chart showing the points of entry and exit from positions. The accuracy of the indicator is 85-90%. The scalping strategy using M1 GPT Scalper is to open an order fo
Pips Scalper Indicator
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Pips Scalper Indicator - is a forex trading indicator specially designed for traders who are interested in scalping strategy. Scalping is a trading strategy in which a trader attempts to make a positive trade by snippets of small price movements. How to use the indicator? When the indicator draws a green circle on the chart of the currency pair, we open a buy deal and set a short TakeProfit of 20-25 points. In 87% of the signals, the price will go at least 20 pips in the direction of the arrow.
Filtro:
Alexander
19
Alexander 2025.08.12 19:13 
 

the best scalping EA that i had used. very good invenst in this Tool. its easy to understand and easy to use. very effectiv EA.

Rispondi alla recensione