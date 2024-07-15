PipHunter M5
- Experts
- Vadym Velychkov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Introducing PipHunter M5 – an innovative forex scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair. Designed for effective intraday trading, this robot uses advanced market analysis algorithms to make decisions with lightning speed and maximum precision. The robot operates on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, providing a reliable and proven environment for automated trading.
Advantages of the robot:
- High decision-making speed: Instant market condition assessment and trade decisions thanks to an optimized algorithm.
- Effective risk management: Use of trailing stops and strict spread control to minimize potential losses.
- Adaptive strategy: Automatic adjustment of lot sizes depending on your account status and market conditions.
- Ease of use: Easy integration and setup on the MT4 platform, with minimal initial balance requirements.
- Flexible settings: Ability to set trading hours and precise parameters for optimization according to your preferences.
Trading recommendations:
- Minimum initial balance: It is recommended to use at least $1000 to ensure sufficient margin and risk management.
- Use a reliable broker: Choose a broker with low spreads and a reliable MT4 platform to ensure effective robot operation.
- Regular monitoring: Despite automation, it is recommended to periodically check the robot's performance and adjust parameters based on market conditions.
- Updates and optimization: Follow updates and optimization recommendations from the developer to maintain the robot's maximum efficiency.
Robot parameter description:
- trailingStopPoints (10): The number of points the trailing stop will move to protect profits.
- openOrderPoints (75): The minimum price change in points to open a new order.
- orderLotSize (0.03): The lot size for opening an order, which can be automatically adjusted based on account balance.
- maximumSpreadPoints (10): The maximum allowable spread in points for opening an order.
- atrPeriod (14): The period for calculating the ATR indicator used in the robot's algorithm.
- startHour (0), startMinute (0): The start time of the trading period (hours and minutes).
- endHour (23), endMinute (59): The end time of the trading period (hours and minutes).
- orderMagicNumber (634879): A unique identifier for the orders placed by the robot for subsequent identification and management.
- orderComment ("PipHunter M5"): The comment added by the robot to orders for user convenience.
the best scalping EA that i had used. very good invenst in this Tool. its easy to understand and easy to use. very effectiv EA.