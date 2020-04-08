Pin Bar Diamond

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39 USDAfter that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.

The classic and most powerful price action pattern is called the pin bar. This pattern works well after the release of fundamental news on M15, M30 and H1 timeframes, but can also be used on other timeframes such as M5 or D1.

By default, the settings are set for the H1 timeframe, but you can always adjust for other timeframes.

Description of settings:

  • % Pin Bar Size Volatility  - This is the % of the average volatility, the larger the percentage, the stronger the signal.
  • Sound Alerts - This is an alert when a signal appears.

Prodotti consigliati
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Three Black Crows pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern ribassisti "3 Corvi Neri" sul grafico: segnale di freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed email. - È disponibile anche il suo indicatore rialzista "Pattern 3 Soldati Bianchi" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri"
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
Mastodon
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Mastodon - displays potential market entry points. According to the wave theory, Mastodon displays the course of a large wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Mastodon indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after a large wave has formed and then exiting whe
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicatori
L'indicatore Forex Wave wold MT4 è progettato per cercare le onde di Woolf e visualizzarle nella finestra corrente del terminale di trading. Un ottimo indicatore per i trader che utilizzano le onde di Wolfe nel trading. La sua applicazione nelle strategie di trading aumenterà notevolmente la loro efficienza e redditività. INFORMAZIONI SULL'INDICATORE A differenza di altri indicatori onda Wold, indicatore Forex onda wold MT4 ha una serie di caratteristiche che aumentano notevolmente la sua effi
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Force Index con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Force Index è uno degli indicatori principali che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un singolo valore. - È fantastico per prendere le negoziazioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e le negoziazioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato - s
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Grid calculator
Oleksandr Nozemtsev
Indicatori
Графический калькулятор для быстрого расчёта сеток ордеров или стратегий усреднения. Показывает объёмы ордеров по уровням, коэффициент мартингейла, шаг сетки, просадку каждого ордера и всей сетки,  уровень безубытка ( Loss = 0) . Чтобы программа выполнила расчёты достаточно натянуть сетку на график, перетащив мышкой начальный  ( Level 1) или контрольный  (Level control) уровни.  Параметры по умолчанию можно изменить  через окно настроек. Оно появляется при первой загрузке  Grid calculator либо п
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Supply Demand WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicatori
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Market Trend Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
Indicatori
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets. The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending e
PZ Cup and Handle
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicatori
Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicatori
HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicatori
VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Altri dall’autore
Optimus Prime PRO
Evgenii Efimov
4.52 (25)
Experts
There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. The EA always uses Stop Loss. The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels. The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend. 1.  Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques. 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy. 3. Does NOT use a Grid Strategy. The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies: 1. Determines the strength of the trend. 2. Determines the strength
Marina EA
Evgenii Efimov
5 (1)
Experts
There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. Most trading robots can only trade one currency pair, but our robot can trade a large list of currency pairs. Very important: 1) For comfortable trading, you need to reduce the Stop Loss (SL) in the settings. 2) Stop Loss helps control risk. 3) This EA can trade on 36 currency pairs. Smart Trade Technology: The Marina EA is powered by Smart Trade technology. This sophisticated
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione