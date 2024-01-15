Hydra Trend Rider

5

Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading.

      Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

      Disclaimer:

      • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
      • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
      • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
      • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
      • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website. 

      Quick Overview

      • Multiple Timeframe Dashboard – Analyze trends across M1 to MN timeframes in a single view.
      • Dashboard Resizing – 2 available sizes: default (standard) & large.
      • User-Friendly Design – Reposition the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for an optimized chart experience.
      • 5 PC Activation – Use on up to 5 different PCs across multiple brokers for flexible trading.

        NOTE: This indicator is compatible with the IQ FX GANN Levels and the IQ Gold Gann Levels. This indicator can be used together with them on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

        1. Why is the Hydra Trend Rider Indicator Extremely Useful?

        • Precision Buy/Sell Signals – The Hydra Arrow provides clear trade entry signals, reducing guesswork.
        • Smart Trend Analysis – The Hydra Line changes color to indicate bullish, bearish, or correction phases, helping you follow trends with confidence.
        • Mobile Alerts for Convenience – Stay informed with push notifications when a strong trade setup appears, even when you're away from the screen.


          2. Who is This Indicator For?
          Hydra Trend Rider is designed for traders of all levels: scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders - who need an easy-to-use, highly accurate tool to identify trends, avoid false signals, and trade with confidence. 

          Note: This indicator can be used for Binary Options Trading too.


          3. Supported Symbols List
          Works with all trading assets, including forex (major & minor pairs), metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, oil, and more.


          4. How Does Hydra Trend Rider Work?

          • Tracks Multiple Timeframes - Confirms trend strength by analyzing multiple timeframes in real-time.
          • Generates Clear Entry Signals - Buy/Sell arrows indicate optimal trade opportunities.
          • Hydra Line Trend Confirmation - A color-changing trend line helps determine the trend direction.
          • Identifies Trend Corrections - Detects price corrections, helping traders time their re-entries.
          • Real-Time Dashboard Updates - Provides instant market insights at a glance.
          • Customizable Alerts - Set up mobile notifications to receive alerts on potential trade setups.


          5. Trading Strategies with Hydra Trend Rider

          Multiple Timeframe Strategy
          Enhance your analysis by observing market behavior across multiple timeframes. This strategy allows you to confirm trends and make more accurate trading decisions.

          Trend Following
          Utilize our trend-following feature as explained in the user guide to identify and follow market trends. This approach helps you to stay in profitable trades longer and maximize your gains.

          Trail Position
          Optimize your exit plan with our trail position strategy. We will teach you how to adjust your stop-loss levels as the market moves in your favor, protecting your profits and minimizing risks.

          Spotting a Good Entry Signal
          Our indicator excels in spotting optimal entry signals. This strategy enables you to enter trades at the most advantageous points, enhancing your potential for success.

          Entering a Trade After Correction
          Powerful trends often corrects them before going even further. Hydra indicator can help you identify correction zones easily. 

          Merging with Other Indicators
          For enhanced trend confirmation, observe market price action and consider combining our indicator with others in your toolkit.


          6. Customize Indicator Settings

          • Dashboard Customization - Reposition dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for a personalized setup.
          • Hydra Line & Arrow Colors - Customize colors for better visibility.
          • Mobile Push Notifications - Get real-time alerts when market conditions align with your strategy.

          Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

          7. Note for Mobile Alert
          To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance.

          8. FAQ

          Q: Does it repaint?
          A: Never!

          Q: Is there any trial option available?
          A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

          9. Indicator Troubleshooting
          Check the user manual for details.

          10. Support & Updates:

          • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
          • Follow our channel for updates and market insights.
          • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

            Stay ahead of the market with Hydra Trend Rider—a non-repainting, precision-driven trading tool designed to give you clear trend direction, high-probability trade setups, and real-time alerts. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, this indicator simplifies decision-making and boosts trading accuracy. Get it now and trade smarter!



            Risk Disclosure:

            Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.


            Related topics:

            Trend analysis, multiple timeframe trend analysis, candlestick charts, bar chart, trend dashboard, scalping, day trading, position trading, swing trading, trade following, trend riding, indicator, trend following, trend reversal, MetaTrader software, currency pairs, market analysis, chart window, mobile alert, trading strategy, multiple timeframe, dashboard, 4K monitors, risk disclosure, market price action, trading decisions, lag-free, range-bound conditions, bearish signal, bullish signal, correction, higher highs, lower lows, entry signals, downtrend, uptrend, manual, strategy examples, legal restrictions, responsible trading, eurusd, gbpusd, bitcoin.
            Recensioni 4
            DanyLbc747
            1223
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            sweethomeboy2
            404
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            Prodotti consigliati
            Smart Exit Profit Line
            Mansuri Parvez
            Indicatori
            Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
            FREE
            Currency StrengtT
            Hafis Mohamed Yacine
            Indicatori
            What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
            TDI Signals
            Navdeep Singh
            Indicatori
            TDI Signals generates buy and sell arrows based on a TDI(Traders Dynamic Index) algorithm. It looks for price breakouts, continuations and reversals. By default it runs in the trend mode but user is provided with the option to change that to reversal mode. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Usage:-   TDI Signals can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take pro
            Niubility Trend
            Qizhen Ma
            Indicatori
            Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
            Tradzor AI MT4
            Akshit Bhayana
            Experts
            Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup
            MQLTrend
            Mohammad Reza Aghaei
            Indicatori
            This tool helps you to control the situation at other times and include them in your trades when analyzing the market  This tool scans the market and reports the movement of the market at different times With the help of this tool, you can prevent many wrong analyzes With the help of this tool, you can have an overview of the market in the shortest time and save your time
            FREE
            TDI Scanner Dashboard
            Abir Pathak
            5 (9)
            Indicatori
            TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
            Golden Scalper PRO
            Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
            3.83 (12)
            Experts
            Golden Scalper PRO: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 3 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede grande precisione, analisi rigorosa e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Golden Scalper PRO è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare questi pilast
            Smart Channels
            Ivan Simonika
            Indicatori
            Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
            Calculated
            Vitalii Zakharuk
            Indicatori
            Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
            Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
            James D Scuderi
            Indicatori
            The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
            The Burst MT4
            Mhd Amran Bin Lop
            Indicatori
            The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
            WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
            Kaijun Wang
            5 (3)
            Indicatori
            Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
            Fasb1a
            Li Qiang Tang
            Indicatori
            欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
            Pyro Trend
            Oleksii Ferbei
            Indicatori
            Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
            Renko Star
            Abdulkarim Karazon
            Indicatori
            Renko Star è un indicatore di tipo freccia mt4 progettato per scambiare grafici renko, questo indicatore ha un dashboard di backtest che fornisce al trader informazioni utili come tasso di vincita e punti vinti, fornisce anche tp e sl nella moltiplicazione atr x, questo indicatore dà il suo segnale sulla barra aperta o intra bar e ha un segno giallo che segnerà il prezzo esatto in cui è stato dato il segnale, il modo per utilizzare questo indicatore è aprire un acquisto o una vendita secondo la
            NY Opening Pending EA forex
            Francesco Fava
            Experts
            This program works only on forex currencies, at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) but opening time CAN BE SET as you want and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of currencies quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance. It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus it is a
            Gold BB PRO
            Vojtech Svobodnik
            1 (1)
            Experts
            Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
            Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
            Young Ho Seo
            5 (2)
            Indicatori
            Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
            DayLevelsSignalPro
            Vladimir Chebonenko
            Indicatori
            The MT4 " DayLevelsSignalPro " indicator . Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy / sell signals . Noise filtering indicator  – reduces false signals . Signal information with a clear , understandable and visually convenient view . User- friendly graphical interface ( colors , sound notifications , customization options ) . - Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day . - Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day 's Level - Generation
            Rebate gnome
            Vasilii Konovalov
            Experts
            Robot di sconto. Il denaro sul deposito ruota intorno allo zero, mentre vengono effettuate molte transazioni e viene accumulato uno sconto.Non carica il deposito, c'è uno stop loss e take profit. che è chiaramente una tendenza sul grafico giornaliero. Con inversioni lunghe, il robot perde, ma avviene molto lentamente e in modo relativamente sicuro, quindi si consiglia di tracciare il trend almeno una volta al giorno e di spegnerlo se ci sono segni di inversione sul grafico giornaliero. Come indi
            PTW Non Repaint System
            Elvis Kanyama
            Indicatori
            PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
            North Star EA
            Zhongqu Wu
            Experts
            North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
            Online Accounts Manager MT4
            Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
            5 (1)
            Utilità
            OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
            Element 8
            Vladimir Deryagin
            Experts
            The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
            SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
            Artem Kuzmin
            Indicatori
            Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
            EA Index Flip
            Stefano Cocconi
            Experts
            SENTITI LIBERO DI AGGIUNGERE UNA RECENSIONE PER AIUTARE ME E GLI ALTRI CLIENTI ISCRIVITI ALLA MIA CHAT PER AGGIORNAMENTI E NOTIZIE SUI MIEI PRODOTTI E SERVIZI Controlla i miei prodotti Contattami per scoprire tutti i miei servizi EA Index Flip è un Expert Advisor che utilizza un sistema a griglia per consentire al trader di ottenere grandi rendimenti senza perdere denaro. US100 -> Performance dal vivo - Attivo da settembre US500 -> Performance dal vivo - Attivo da ottobre Strategia di t
            Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
            Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
            Indicatori
            Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
            Murasame
            Akihiro Tanaka
            Experts
            panoramica "Murasame" è un sistema che segue la tendenza che richiede in media circa 25 ore per operazione. Nessuna griglia, nessuna martingala, nessuna doppia faccia, 1 posizione. Lo stop loss viene spostato dal trailing. Installazione coppia di valute GBPJPY Asse temporale 30  minuti   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   solo per   5   barre giornaliere   ) Numero della barra di visualizzazione delle impostazioni   MT4 1000   o più parametri Magia n. numero magico Estate 0: Nessuno / 1: Stile amer
            ANOVA Seeking
            Mano Boonsok
            Experts
            **Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
            Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            5 (6)
            Indicatori
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
            Scalper Inside PRO
            Alexey Minkov
            4.7 (69)
            Indicatori
            An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
            RelicusRoad Pro
            Relicus LLC
            4.63 (106)
            Indicatori
            Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
            Currency Strength Exotics
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.88 (32)
            Indicatori
            ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
            Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.79 (98)
            Indicatori
            Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
            Trending Volatility System
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (3)
            Indicatori
            Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
            PZ Harmonacci Patterns
            PZ TRADING SLU
            3.17 (6)
            Indicatori
            Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
            Advanced Supply Demand
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (296)
            Indicatori
            CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
            GOLD Impulse with Alert
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.64 (11)
            Indicatori
            Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
            BinaryUniversal
            Andrey Spiridonov
            Indicatori
            BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
            Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
            Nicola Capatti
            Indicatori
            Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
            Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.91 (487)
            Indicatori
            ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
            Dark Support Resistance
            Marco Solito
            5 (3)
            Indicatori
            Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
            M1 Easy Scalper
            Martin Alejandro Bamonte
            4 (3)
            Indicatori
            M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
            Volatility Master
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Indicatori
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
            Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.8 (20)
            Indicatori
            Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
            Grabber System
            Ihor Otkydach
            5 (2)
            Indicatori
            Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
            System Super Trend
            Aleksandr Makarov
            Indicatori
            System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
            Reversal Master
            Alexey Minkov
            4.8 (15)
            Indicatori
            The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
            Polynomial Trend
            Yvan Musatov
            Indicatori
            Polynomial Trend - A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Polynomial Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points b allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend). This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the user about a change in trend. It is easy to us
            Trading System Double Trend
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (1)
            Indicatori
            Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
            EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
            Borislav Shterev
            Indicatori
            #EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
            TPSproTREND PrO
            Roman Podpora
            4.68 (25)
            Indicatori
            VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
            Easy Breakout
            Mohamed Hassan
            4.71 (14)
            Indicatori
            After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
            Trend Viewer Pro
            Raymond Gilmour
            5 (4)
            Indicatori
            SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on the best markets
            Upper and Lower Reversal
            Vitalyi Belyh
            5 (1)
            Indicatori
            Upper and Lower Reversal - Sistema per la previsione anticipata dei momenti di inversione. Ti consente di trovare punti di svolta dei prezzi ai confini dei canali di movimento dei prezzi superiore e inferiore. L'indicatore non si ricolorerà né cambierà mai la posizione delle frecce del segnale. Le frecce rosse sono un segnale di acquisto, le frecce blu sono un segnale di vendita. Si adatta a qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading L'indicatore non si ridisegna, funziona solo quan
            Blahtech Market Profile
            Blahtech Limited
            4.53 (15)
            Indicatori
            Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
            Dynamic Scalper System
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicatori
            L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
            Algo Pumping MT4
            Ihor Otkydach
            4.94 (16)
            Indicatori
            PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
            Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            4.69 (42)
            Indicatori
            Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
            Altri dall’autore
            Volatility Master
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Indicatori
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
            Hydra Trend Rider MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
            Volatility Master MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. This is your chance to trade confidently and protect your capital effectively, don't miss the opportunity that you might regret later! Download  Metatrader
            IQ Star Lines MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
            IQ Star Lines
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
            IQ Gold Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Indicatori
            IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
            IQ FX Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (2)
            Indicatori
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
            IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
            IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
            FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (1)
            Indicatori
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            IQ FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            Indicatori
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            IQ Chart Cleaner
            INTRAQUOTES
            Utilità
            IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
            IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Utilità
            Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
            Filtro:
            DanyLbc747
            1223
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            INTRAQUOTES
            10414
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Somsri Sarkar 2025.09.23 14:38
            Thank you so much for your kind review. Glad you liked it. Wishing you more success in future.
            sweethomeboy2
            404
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            INTRAQUOTES
            10414
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Somsri Sarkar 2025.06.04 11:00
            Thank you so much for your kind review! We are so happy that our indicators are truly making a positive difference in your trading journey. Wishing you even more success.
            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            INTRAQUOTES
            10414
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.15 04:12
            Thank you so much for your feedback. Glad you liked the indicator. This will surely help you make your trading journey easier with consistent profits. Wishing you all the best and happy trading!
            Phanny Ann
            748
            Phanny Ann 2025.02.14 18:56 
             

            Hydra Trend Rider is an excellent indicator for traders looking for clear and reliable entry and exit signals. Its simple yet effective design makes it easy to use, and the multi-timeframe analysis adds an extra layer of confirmation for trade decisions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool can help improve your market timing and overall strategy. Highly recommended!

            INTRAQUOTES
            10414
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.07 13:02
            Thank you so much for your kind words! It means a lot to us. Very happy that you found this indicator helpful. Wishing you great success!
            Rispondi alla recensione