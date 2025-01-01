market_book_release

Cancels subscription of the MetaTrader 5 terminal to the Market Depth change events for a specified symbol.

market_book_release(

symbol

)

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

True if successful, otherwise – False.

Note

The function is similar to MarketBookRelease.

See also

market_book_add, market_book_get, Market Depth structure