MQL5 RiferimentoMetaTrader per Pythonmarket_book_add
- initialize
- login
- shutdown
- version
- last_error
- account_info
- terminal_info
- symbols_total
- symbols_get
- symbol_info
- symbol_info_tick
- symbol_select
- market_book_add
- market_book_get
- market_book_release
- copy_rates_from
- copy_rates_from_pos
- copy_rates_range
- copy_ticks_from
- copy_ticks_range
- orders_total
- orders_get
- order_calc_margin
- order_calc_profit
- order_check
- order_send
- positions_total
- positions_get
- history_orders_total
- history_orders_get
- history_deals_total
- history_deals_get
market_book_add
Subscribes the MetaTrader 5 terminal to the Market Depth change events for a specified symbol.
|
market_book_add(
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
True if successful, otherwise – False.
Note
The function is similar to MarketBookAdd.
See also
market_book_get, market_book_release, Market Depth structure