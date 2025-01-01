DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce le coordinate temporali corrispondenti del punto del grafico, a cui è stato allegato l'Expert Advisor.

datetime  ChartTimeOnDropped();

Valore restituito

Value of datetime type.

Esempio:

   datetime t=ChartTimeOnDropped();
   Print("Lo script era allegato su"+t);

