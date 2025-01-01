DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoOperazioni col GraficoChartSymbol 

ChartSymbol

Restituisce il nome del simbolo per il grafico specificato.

string  ChartSymbol(
   long  chart_id=0      // ID del Grafico
   );

Parametri

chart_id=0

[in] ID del Grafico. 0 significa il grafico corrente.

Valore restituito

Se il grafico non esiste, il risultato sarà una stringa vuota.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere il simbolo grafico corrente e visualizzare il valore ottenuto nel journal
   string chart_symbol = ChartSymbol();
   Print("Current chart symbol: "chart_symbol);
   
//--- prendere l'esistente (in questo caso, il corrente) ID del grafico
   long chart_id=ChartID();
   chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
   PrintFormat("Chart symbol with ID %I64d: %s"chart_idchart_symbol);
 
//--- impostare un ID grafico casuale quando si riceve un simbolo
   chart_symbol = ChartSymbol(1234567890);
   if(chart_symbol=="")
      Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");
   else
      Print("Chart symbol with ID 1234567890: "chart_symbol);
   /*
   risultato:
   Current chart symbolGBPUSD
   Chart symbol with ID 132966427583395104GBPUSD
   The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist
   */
  }

Vedi anche

ChartSetSymbolPeriod