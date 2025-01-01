//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il simbolo grafico corrente e visualizzare il valore ottenuto nel journal

string chart_symbol = ChartSymbol();

Print("Current chart symbol: ", chart_symbol);



//--- prendere l'esistente (in questo caso, il corrente) ID del grafico

long chart_id=ChartID();

chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);

PrintFormat("Chart symbol with ID %I64d: %s", chart_id, chart_symbol);



//--- impostare un ID grafico casuale quando si riceve un simbolo

chart_symbol = ChartSymbol(1234567890);

if(chart_symbol=="")

Print("The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist");

else

Print("Chart symbol with ID 1234567890: ", chart_symbol);

/*

risultato:

Current chart symbol: GBPUSD

Chart symbol with ID 132966427583395104: GBPUSD

The chart with ID 1234567890 does not exist

*/

}