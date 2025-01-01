DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce l'ID del Grafico successivo a quello specificato

long  ChartNext(
   long  chart_id      // ID del Grafico
   );

Parametri

chart_id

[in] ID del Grafico. 0 non significa il grafico corrente. 0 significa "restituisce l' ID del primo grafico".

Valore restituito

ID del Grafico. Se questa è la fine dell'elenco del grafico, restituisce -1.

Esempio:

//--- variabili per l'ID del grafico
   long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0,limit=100;
   Print("ChartFirst =",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID =",prevChart);
   while(i<limit)// Abbiamo certamente non più di 100 grafici aperti
     {
      currChart=ChartNext(prevChart); // Ottiene l'ID del nuovo grafico usando l'ID del grafico precedente
      if(currChart<0) break;          // Ha raggiunto la fine della lista dei grafici
      Print(i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID =",currChart);
      prevChart=currChart;// salviamo l'ID del grafico corrente per ChartNext()
      i++;// Non dimentichiamo di incrementare il contatore
     }