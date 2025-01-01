//--- variabili per l'ID del grafico

long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();

int i=0,limit=100;

Print("ChartFirst =",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID =",prevChart);

while(i<limit)// Abbiamo certamente non più di 100 grafici aperti

{

currChart=ChartNext(prevChart); // Ottiene l'ID del nuovo grafico usando l'ID del grafico precedente

if(currChart<0) break; // Ha raggiunto la fine della lista dei grafici

Print(i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID =",currChart);

prevChart=currChart;// salviamo l'ID del grafico corrente per ChartNext()

i++;// Non dimentichiamo di incrementare il contatore

}