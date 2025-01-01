- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartNext
Restituisce l'ID del Grafico successivo a quello specificato
|
long ChartNext(
Parametri
chart_id
[in] ID del Grafico. 0 non significa il grafico corrente. 0 significa "restituisce l' ID del primo grafico".
Valore restituito
ID del Grafico. Se questa è la fine dell'elenco del grafico, restituisce -1.
Esempio:
|
//--- variabili per l'ID del grafico