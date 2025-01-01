MQL5 RiferimentoOperazioni col GraficoChartXOnDropped
ChartXOnDropped
Restituisce la coordinata X del punto del grafico, a cui è stato allegato un Expert Advisor o Script.
|
int ChartXOnDropped();
Valore restituito
Il valore della coordinata X.
Nota
Direzione dell'asse X da sinistra a destra.
Esempio:
|
int X=ChartXOnDropped();
Vedi anche
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped