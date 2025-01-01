DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoOperazioni col GraficoChartXOnDropped 

ChartXOnDropped

Restituisce la coordinata X del punto del grafico, a cui è stato allegato un Expert Advisor o Script.

int  ChartXOnDropped();

Valore restituito

Il valore della coordinata X.

Nota

Direzione dell'asse X da sinistra a destra.

Esempio:

   int X=ChartXOnDropped();
   int Y=ChartYOnDropped();
   Print("(X,Y) = ("+X+","+Y+")");

Vedi anche

ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped