DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartTimeOnDropped 

ChartTimeOnDropped

Devuelve la coordinada de tiempo que corresponde al punto al que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón.

datetime  ChartTimeOnDropped();

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo datetime.

Ejemplo:

   datetime t=ChartTimeOnDropped();
   Print("Script wasdropped on the "+t);

Véase también

ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped