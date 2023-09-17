QM Pattern Scanner MT4

QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM concepts are very suitable for all kinds of investments, including long-term, medium-term, short-term and scalping.

QM Pattern is one of the most important pattern in RTM concepts, when pattern forms, It is a strong signal for a reversal of the current trend with high win rate. This pattern occurs when a strong up or down trending price shows a sideways movement over a long time that forms a diamond shape.

The QM Pattern Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification on mobile app for easy trading.


Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :   QM Pattern, Inverse QM Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

    Input Parameters :

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Enable
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
    • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
    • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

      ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

      • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
      • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
      • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
      • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
      Avis 10
      Nagato Serizawa
      64
      Nagato Serizawa 2025.09.16 11:57 
       

      For my personal use, I use this in a lower timeframe (M5) and the result is impressive. Love it

      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
      285
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 10:02 
       

      Love this indicator! Reliable and easy to use.

      Jun Ito
      616
      Jun Ito 2024.08.12 10:36 
       

      It seems to be the most useful indicator for 5-minute charts, so why is it not selling well?

      - Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for a week Contact me for extra bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geom
