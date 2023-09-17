QM Pattern Scanner MT4

Discount: It will be $35 for a week or for 2 purchases! Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.



QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM concepts are very suitable for all kinds of investments, including long-term, medium-term, short-term and scalping.

QM Pattern is one of the most important pattern in RTM concepts, when pattern forms, It is a strong signal for a reversal of the current trend with high win rate. This pattern occurs when a strong up or down trending price shows a sideways movement over a long time that forms a diamond shape.

QM PatternScans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification on mobile app for easy trading.





Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : QM Pattern, Inverse QM Pattern



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Sending the alert and push notification

method Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

mode = Engulfing/breakout - Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern