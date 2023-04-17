Pro Sessions MT4

4.75
This is an indicator of trading sessions that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions. The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4').

You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on the last X-sessions, which allows you to see the potential range of the current (and previous) sessions (how far the price can move today). The average is calculated as the sum of previous sessions divided by the number of sessions (parameter 'ASR period (num sessions to calculate the average)'), each session has its own ASR value.

The indicator calculates and draws future sessions and their size. Correctly identifies holes in the history of quotes. 
It can also draw a vertical separator at the beginning of each session.

The indicator automatically determines the color scheme of the chart.

It also sends alerts when the session levels are touched by the price or when the price breaks through the closed session, for a given distance. Alerts for each session can be disabled.

The parameter "Stop session if the other session starts" (hotkey 'S') allows you to stop a stale session and receive alerts when it breaks in a new session.

The indicator can draw Pivot levels and send alerts on them. These levels are calculated based on the values of previous sessions (default hotkey 'P').


Parameters

Number of days to calculate.
Time Offset (add shift for all Sessions).
Show Future Sessions — show expected sessions in the future.
Show Open lines.
Show High lines.
Show Low lines.
Show Close lines.
Show Middle lines (between High-Low)
Extend lines to the next Session.
Show Rectangles High-Low.
Show Rectangles Open-Close.
Fill High-Low.
Fill Open-Close.
Show Vertical line at the begining.
Show Session Names.
Show Day of the week.
Show Session Range.
Show Percentage changes — show the percentage change in price between the open and close of the session or between the high and low of the session.
Stop session if the other session starts  Sydney ends at the start of Tokyo. Tokyo ends at the start of London.London ends at the start of New York.
Hotkey to switch 'Stop session'
Color scheme.

Session #1
Enable session.
Session name.
Start time (broker time).
End time (broker time).
Line color.
Line width.
Line style.
Fill High-Low color.
Fill Open-Close color.
Rectangle line color.
Rectangle line width.
Rectangle line style.
Vertical line color.
Vertical line width.
Vertical line style.
Text color.
Font name.
Font size.
Text label on the.
Hotkey to switch session.

The same parameters for Sessions #2, #3, #4.


Sessions Pivot

Show Pivot
Mode of the Pivot:

  • Classic
  • Woodie
  • DeMark 
  • Camarilla

Show Future Pivot.

Average Session Range

Show ASR lines.
ASR period (num sessions to calculate the average).
The middle of the ASR is:

  • at the Session Open
  • between High-Low
  • between Open-Close
  • at the Session Close
Hotkey to switch 'ASR'.


Alerts
Check Current sessions (not closed yet)
Check Previous sessions (closed Today or Yesterday)
Alert when price touched 'Open'
Alert when price touched 'High'
Alert when price touched 'Low'
Alert when price touched 'Close'
Alert when price touched 'Middle'
Alert when price touched 'ASR'
Alert when price touched one of the Pivot levels
Check alerts only on bar closing
Alert when a New session starts
Alert when price breaks the closed Session by the Distance
Distance for the Session breakout
Pop up alert of the MT
Push notifications
E-mail notifications
Sound alert
Allow Session #1 alerts
Allow Session #2 alerts
Allow Session #3 alerts
Allow Session #4 alerts

Avis 5
Kris
192
Kris 2025.04.12 08:24 
 

Excellent indicator, easily the best on the market! The developer is also very responsive and quick to make updates when necessary.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
1999
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.07.23 21:56 
 

best

Chapa
462
Chapa 2023.07.21 05:35 
 

There is not a single sessions indicator like this one out there. So customizable, the author has thought of just about everything and includes pivots to boot.... VERY SLICK! Awesome customer service as well. Prompt, professional and very receptive to suggestions. I had a request and Taras had an update within 24hrs... TOTAL PRO! .............. and thanks for the 10 activations!

Produits recommandés
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who va
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
PSI Position Smart Indicator
Damyan Malinov
Indicateurs
NEW check the FULL Version Including the private ICT tools limited so far until the release of the full 2016 Mentorship Core Content to the public. Indicator type: Money Management Calculator; Forex Position Size Calculator; Fixed or ATR value for Stop Loss and Take Profit levels; Average Position Size Indicator (True Average Price); Acc ount Information; Stop-out Level, Margin and Risk Exposure Warning, Forex Sessions; Institutional Levels Grid; Major Highs and Lows, Detailed Account Report an
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicateurs
Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 3 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers modèles harmoniques disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace / version MT5 . Indicateur gratuit: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol : les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend : haussière ou baissière Pattern : type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry: prix d'entrée SL: prix du stop loss TP1: 1er prix de prise de profi
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicateurs
La combinaison des niveaux de tendance et de panne dans un seul système. Un algorithme d'indicateur avancé filtre le bruit du marché, détermine la tendance, les points d'entrée, ainsi que les niveaux de sortie possibles. Les signaux indicateurs sont enregistrés dans un module statistique, qui vous permet de sélectionner les outils les plus appropriés, montrant l'efficacité de l'historique des signaux. L'indicateur calcule les marques Take Profit et Stop Loss. Manuel et instruction ->   Ici   /
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Plus de l'auteur
Time Scale for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.75 (28)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — time shift (minutes); Show time on mouse — sho
FREE
ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche le profit (la perte) sur le symbole actuel. Vous pouvez librement faire glisser et déposer la ligne pour afficher le profit ou la perte actuel. Paramètres Calculation in money or in points — calculez le profit/la perte en points ou en argent. Add pending orders to calculate — prenez en compte les commandes en attente dans les calculs. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — nombre magique, s'il est nécessaire d'évaluer des commandes spécifiques. Offset for first drawin
FREE
News Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
Utilitaires
This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'oscillateur stochastique. Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. Le panneau affiche les valeurs actuelles et les intersections des lignes — Signal et Principal (croisement stochastique). En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner M
ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l’indicateur Relative Strength Index (RSI). Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. En outre, le panneau peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner MTF. La clé pour masquer le tableau de bord du graphique est "D" par défaut. Semblable au Currency Strength
ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Inside Bar Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
Heikin Ashi Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
ADX Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ADX est utilisé pour déterminer la tendance et sa force. La direction du prix est indiquée par les valeurs +DI et -DI, ​​et la valeur ADX montre la force de la tendance. Si +DI est supérieur à -DI, ​​alors le marché est dans une tendance haussière, si au contraire, c'est une tendance baissière. Si l’ADX est inférieur à 20, il n’y a pas de direction définie. Dès que l'indicateur dépasse ce niveau, une tendance de force moyenne commence. Les valeurs supérieures à 40 indiquent une ten
Fractals Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
ADX Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ADX est utilisé pour déterminer la tendance et sa force. La direction du prix est indiquée par les valeurs +DI et -DI, ​​et la valeur ADX montre la force de la tendance. Si +DI est supérieur à -DI, ​​alors le marché est dans une tendance haussière, si au contraire, c'est une tendance baissière. Si l’ADX est inférieur à 20, il n’y a pas de direction définie. Dès que l'indicateur dépasse ce niveau, une tendance de force moyenne commence. Les valeurs supérieures à 40 indiquent une ten
Inside Bar MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period. Type of in
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.63 (16)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche le profit (la perte) sur le symbole actuel. Vous pouvez librement faire glisser et déposer la ligne pour afficher le profit ou la perte actuel. Paramètres Calculation in money or in points — calculez le profit/la perte en points ou en argent. Add pending orders to calculate — prenez en compte les commandes en attente dans les calculs. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — nombre magique, s'il est nécessaire d'évaluer des commandes spécifiques. Offset for first drawin
FREE
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'oscillateur stochastique. Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. Le panneau affiche les valeurs actuelles et les intersections des lignes — Signal et Principal (croisement stochastique). En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner M
MACD Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing
ZigZag Lines MTF
Taras Slobodyanik
4.38 (13)
Indicateurs
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2
MA Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'indicateur Moving Average (MA). Sur le tableau de bord, vous pouvez voir l'état actuel de l'indicateur - les cassures et les touches (par prix) du Fast MA et du Slow MA, ainsi que l'intersection des lignes MA entre elles (croisement de moyenne mobile). Dans les paramètres, vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités. En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications sur le prix touchant les lignes et sur leur franchissement. E
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.86 (14)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. Parameters Hours (time
FREE
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l’indicateur Relative Strength Index (RSI). Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. En outre, le panneau peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner MTF. La clé pour masquer le tableau de bord du graphique est "D" par défaut. Semblable au Currency Strength
Standard Deviation Channel Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator of the Standard Deviation Channel. Displays the current direction of the market. On the panel, you can see breakouts and touches (by price) of the levels of the linear regression channel. In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications when levels are touched. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the char
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "full" v
Angle Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that calculates the angle between two points. Points for measuring the angle can be taken from the ZigZag (the last two points), or from the Moving Average (between two given bars), or it can be the closing prices of bars. Angle measurement is possible in degrees or in radians. You can select the scale for the calculation. For a better understanding of the indicator, you can study the free Angle High Low indicator. In the parameters you can
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
Fibo Candle Previous
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur dessine automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci en fonction de l'indicateur ZigZag, des sessions de trading, des fractales ou des bougies (y compris les délais non standard : année, 6 mois, 4 mois, 3 mois, 2 mois) (Retracement Auto Fibo). Vous pouvez choisir n’importe quel délai plus élevé pour le calcul de Fibonachi. Les niveaux sont redessinés à chaque fermeture de la barre actuelle. Il est possible d'activer des alertes lors du franchissement des niveaux spécifiés. Vous pouvez
Filtrer:
Kris
192
Kris 2025.04.12 08:24 
 

Excellent indicator, easily the best on the market! The developer is also very responsive and quick to make updates when necessary.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
1999
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2024.07.23 21:56 
 

best

nenyenwa
339
nenyenwa 2024.05.15 10:23 
 

nice indicator but there is still room for improvement. old boxs dont want to go away. have to go to my object section to delete them manually and then relaod to have a clean chart.

Taras Slobodyanik
87682
Réponse du développeur Taras Slobodyanik 2024.05.15 10:31
Hello. What do you mean by "old boxs dont want to go away"? I just checked this in the strategy tester, the indicator shows only the number of sessions specified in the parameters, the previous ones are deleted after new ones appear. It’s also unclear why you delete them manually when you can just press a hotkey and redraw the sessions again.
Chapa
462
Chapa 2023.07.21 05:35 
 

There is not a single sessions indicator like this one out there. So customizable, the author has thought of just about everything and includes pivots to boot.... VERY SLICK! Awesome customer service as well. Prompt, professional and very receptive to suggestions. I had a request and Taras had an update within 24hrs... TOTAL PRO! .............. and thanks for the 10 activations!

Nu Er A Bo La Ai He Shuang Xi Nan
162
Nu Er A Bo La Ai He Shuang Xi Nan 2023.05.15 14:14 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Taras Slobodyanik
87682
Réponse du développeur Taras Slobodyanik 2023.05.20 17:57
Hello.
Activations are tied to the computer hardware and OS. You can read about it on the site (see link below).
If the indicator does not work as described or you find bugs, then you can write about it in the Comments so that I can fix the errors and let other users know about it. When you give a bad rating without explanation, it means that you do not want to receive fixes and product improvements. This means that either you want to blackmail with the stars or you are a competitor who has something similar. https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
Répondre à l'avis