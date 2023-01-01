Rzfx Day Trade
- Indicateurs
- Tarsa Hidayat
- Version: 1.20
- Mise à jour: 19 janvier 2023
- Activations: 5
To measure the daily range, sell when above 30 pips in the European or US session, buy when below 30 pips in the European or US session. Take profit only around 30 pips because this is only an indicator for daily trading.
FEATURES :
- Sum Range, max 30
- Show Rectangle
- Show Level
- OC SR Line Width
- OC SR Line Color
- Show Label
- Custom Label Position
- Custom Font Label
- Custom Font Size
- Custom Mark Session
- Show Line Break Event Point
