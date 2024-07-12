IQ FX Gann Levels

5

IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

A Note from the Developer to all the Traders
Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann (William Delbert Gann) Theory, filled with research and countless hours poring over hundreds of resources, I have made a pivotal discovery: a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have put in my best effort to create a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.

Quick Overview
As a trader, foresight is everything. Unlike many Gann indicators out there, this one stands apart—it plots Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repaints. What you see is what you get—reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels is exceptional, allowing you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur. It helps you make well-informed trading decisions with complete confidence.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready. Perfect for day trading. This indicator is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider, and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

1. Why IQ FX GANN Levels Indicator Is Extremely Useful?

  • Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading:
    The indicator plots accurate Gann Support & Resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations constantly as the market moves.

  • Spot Opportunities Instantly:
    Experience more precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet point entry exit for profitable trades.

  • Cleaner chart with minimalist design:
    Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart when you add the indicator to the chart. No complex settings are required to get started.

  • Simplified Profit Targets:
    The Gann Major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier than ever keeping it flexible for you. The Gann levels update as the market moves creating more room to shift your take profit and trail your stop-loss when the trend continues with the moving market.

  • Dual Models & Flexible Scaling
    Choose between the Alpha Model (Fixed) for steady reference levels or the Beta Model (Dynamic) for adaptive Minor Gann levels during volatility. Combine this with 3 scaling options (Base, Low, High) to fine-tune levels for any pair, session, or market condition.


2. Who is this indicator for?

This Indicator is for intermediate intraday traders, and prop firm traders, who have basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. Indicators work like a charm for daily trades across different major and minor pairs! IQ FX Gann levels can help you make sweet point entries with low stop loss and high take profit (better R/R ratio).

Compatible Trading Styles

  • Trend following
  • Breakout
  • Continuation 
  • Trend reversal

3. List of Supported Symbols

The indicator has been designed to work with high precision on the following 28th major and minor pairs:

  • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD.

  • CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

  • EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD.

  • GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD.

  • NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD.

  • USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.


4. Recommended Timeframes:

  • 5-minute chart.


5. Indicator Settings

Customize IQ FX GANN LEVELS as per your preference

Color Changing Options:

  • Change Gann Support Levels Color.

  • Change Gann Resistance Level Color.
    (Custom color option was designed keeping in mind individual trader’s preference for dark theme/light theme background)

Display Option:

  • Display or hide Gann Minor Levels (True/False).
    (Designed keeping in mind Intraday traders' preference)

Alert Option:

  • Enable/Disable Metatrader Desktop Terminal Alert (True/False)

  • Enable/Disable Mobile Alert (True/False).
    (Every time the market touches the Major Gann Level, you will be notified if you've enabled the Mobile Alert Option, watch the video for more details).

Show Day Open:

  • Option to show day open price line on the chart to gauge the basic intraday market dynamics.

6. Dashboard Settings:

Smarter Gann Levels for Any Market Condition. Take control of your trading with our Indicator Dashboard, built with two powerful models and adaptive scaling:

Model Selection:

Two Models – Choose What Fits Your Trading Style

  • Alpha Model (Fixed): A reliable, no-fluctuation setup with predefined Gann levels. Perfect for traders who prefer consistency and want fixed reference points, regardless of market noise.
  • Beta Model (Dynamic): An advanced, adaptive model that recalculates Minor Gann levels as markets move. This is a game-changer during volatile sessions, major news events, or sudden market shifts, helping you stay aligned with real-time conditions.

Scale Selection:

Every market behaves differently, and so should your levels. The built-in Scale Adjustment lets you optimize levels instantly:

  • Base: Standard scaling for everyday market conditions.
  • Low: Designed for calmer, low-volatility sessions where smaller moves matter.
  • High: Tailored for high-volatility conditions, such as news releases or major market opens, to capture bigger swings.

Why It Helps You?

Instead of being stuck with one-size-fits-all levels, this indicator gives you flexibility. Whether markets are calm or chaotic, you’ll always have precise, context-driven Gann levels. That means clearer decision-making, better timing, and more confidence in your trades.

7. How to Get Started with IQ FX GANN LEVELS?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, login to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.

  2. Install the indicator.

  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.

  4. Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.  

8. How do IQ FX Gann Levels Work? (Quick Explanation)

Indicator Plots two types of forecasted Gann Levels
• Major Support/Resistance levels and Minor Support/Resistance Levels where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in Intraday trading, whereas minor levels help in scalping.

Display Past Gann Levels
• As the market moves with the passing time, the indicator displays past Gann levels of the current day. These past levels help you see exactly where the market reacted proving the Gann levels’ accuracy throughout the day and help you plan your strategy accordingly.

Updating Gann Levels
• The indicator continuously updates all the Gann levels based on complex Gann calculations for precise level plotting.

Confident Trading
• This powerful Gann indicator gives you a clear edge by helping you anticipate potential day highs and lows precisely with Gann Support/Resistance Levels with no extra calculation from your side.


9. Note for Mobile Alert
To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance.

10. FAQ

Q: Does it repaint?
A: Never!

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

Q: Does it has buffer for EA integration?

A: Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.


11. Indicator Troubleshooting

The user guide which you will receive after purchasing the indicator covers all the topics comprehensively. Contact us after you purchase the indicator successfully.


12. Learn More at intraquotes MQL5 Channel

If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, follow our intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post daily market analysis using this indicator to train our traders how to study the chart with this indicator, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build confidence with daily market analysis using this indicator so that you can trade confidently.

Subscribe to intraquotes MQL5 channel for daily market updates, analysis, and much more.


13. Support & Updates:

  • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.

  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.


Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing—just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you. Good Luck!

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

Related topic: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, market movement, intraday levels, intraday trading, scalping, hedging, etc.




Avis 3
Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:51 
 

I've been using this indicator for a week, the levels shown on the chart are very accurate. With this indicator, it will help you maximize your profit and minimize your lost. Amazing indicator.

jjjb
1818
jjjb 2025.02.04 05:52 
 

I've been using this level indicator in these volatile markets, and I can confidently say that the levels are very accurate. I use a small stop-loss since I prefer trading reversals.well done excelent indicator

Produits recommandés
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Super support and resistance breakout
Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicateurs
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts Description:  Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device. Features: Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
AMAN Signals
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
Indicateurs
Introducing AMAN Signals. An MT4 Indicator that predicts the trend where the prices are heading! Indicator parameters Period 1 : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21. Multiplier 1 : Proper values - from: 5. Period 2 : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21. Multiplier 1 : Proper values - from: 5. Using the AMAN Signals FAST Indicator: Green: Buy or Bullish Candle Red: Sell or Bearish Candle Strength Percentag
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d'entrée clé sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d'une dynamique qui s'installe dans une direction et affiche un signal précis juste avant un mouvement majeur.  Obtenez le scanner multi-symboles et multi-timeframes ici : Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis automatiquement par l’indicateur. P
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicateurs
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Robot Choppiness
Diego Mauricio Padilla Mendez
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Le robot Choppines est chargé comme indicateur dans le dossier des indicateurs MT4 Il est recommandé d'utiliser un timing de bougie de 5 minutes, le délai d'expiration recommandé du robot est de 5 minutes. Le robot peut être configuré pour envoyer des signaux aux plateformes MT2, MX2, PRICEPRO. Pour envoyer des signaux, vous devez utiliser le programme connecteur de la plateforme avec laquelle nous voulons travailler. Pour installer sur le connecteur, effectuez la procédure suivante (une ima
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Last 50 Pips est conçu pour identifier rapidement des opportunités d'achat et de vente basées sur le comportement récent des prix. Il mesure la variation des prix sur les dernières bougies pour mettre en évidence en jaune les moments où le prix peut changer de direction. Signal d'achat : Vous devez ouvrir une position d' ACHAT lorsque l'indicateur passe du ROUGE au JAUNE , ce qui suggère un passage d'une tendance baissière à une tendance haussière. Veuillez consulter les images pou
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicateurs
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Visual comparison of history and current patterns
Vladimir Kähri
Indicateurs
The indicator compares pattern found on chart history with the current price movement. Since history repeats itself, then, by comparing the two patterns, indicator can predict the further movement of the price. The indicator allows you to overlay highlighted history pattern with current movement and you will visually see this movement and will be able to compare the past and the present. To compare two patterns, you need: It is necessary to find and highlight a pattern on the history chart of a
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicateurs
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
HF Crosshair
Wong Sze Wai
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
For some trader's charts analysis use, specially for  multi timeframe trading strategies . When you need to check something of the time within different timeframe at the same symbol chart, even different symbol charts, this indicator will show the crosshair at sync moving. You just need to load this indicator into some charts, then the crosshair will shown automatic. 
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Smart Cycle Blocks Trader
Elmira Memish
Indicateurs
Indicator plots price cycle blocks and sends signals with smart volume confirmation. Price cycles and fractals are combined to determine the demand/supply blocks. The indicator can be used alone or combined with other Cycle Indicators Inputs: Period: Recommended value is between 35 and 55( Which are Set 1 and Set 2 periods of cycle sniper ) Engulfing: If true, you will be able to see the engulfing bar confirmation. Volume Filter: True (The  arrow comes with volume confirmation ) Videos with dif
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Horn Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Horn Pattern Indicator, also known as the Expanding Triangle , is a classic technical analysis tool used to identify trend reversal points on price charts. This MT4 indicator automatically detects and draws the expanding triangle pattern using two diverging blue lines , helping traders spot early signals of large buyer or seller participation at key turning points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Horn Pattern Indicator
FREE
Smart Ai Levels
Aditya Jayswal
Indicateurs
Smart Ai Levels  Accumulation & Distribution indicator Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory . It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements . It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing 
FxBears Super
Rachid Lafhil
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading avancé avec l'indicateur FxBears Super Trading. Conçu exclusivement pour la plateforme MT4, cet outil innovant combine la puissance des vagues d'Elliott, des zones d'offre et de demande et des indicateurs internes pour fournir aux traders des signaux de haute qualité pour des décisions de trading éclairées. Avec un taux de réussite de plus de 90 %, FxBears Super apporte un nouveau niveau de précision et de rentabilité à votre stratégie de trading. De Corse Pas
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Signal GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicateur GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fournit une analyse précise et en temps réel des tendances, spécialement conçue pour les scalpers à haute vitesse et à court terme sur la paire XAU/USD. Conçu spécialement pour les intervalles de temps d'une minute, cet outil affiche des flèches directionnelles indiquant clairement les points d'entrée, ce qui permet aux scalpers de naviguer en toute confiance dans des conditions de marché volatiles. L'indicateur se compose
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
L'indicateur MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" est conçu pour fournir des signaux de trading pour les options binaires et les marchés forex, fonctionnant sur une large gamme d'unités de temps, de M1 à W1. Il emploie une stratégie propriétaire qui combine des niveaux de tendance, une moyenne mobile intelligente et des périodes de trading optimisées pour identifier les points d'entrée potentiels. Voici une ventilation de ses principales caractéristiques : Analyse multi-timeframes : La polyvalence de l'indica
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicateurs
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicateurs
ENIGMERA : Le cœur du marché Important : La démo de MQL5.com fonctionne dans le Strategy Tester et peut ne pas refléter pleinement les fonctionnalités d'Enigmera. Consultez la description, les captures d'écran et la vidéo pour plus de détails. N'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un message si vous avez des questions ! Le code de l'indicateur a été entièrement réécrit. La version 3.0 ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités et corrige les bugs accumulés depuis le lancement de l'indicateur. Introduction Cet in
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour MT4 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de main : Con
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicateurs
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Linear Trend Predictor - Un indicateur de tendance qui combine des points d'entrée et des lignes de support de direction. Fonctionne sur le principe de franchissement du canal des prix haut/bas. L'algorithme de l'indicateur filtre le bruit du marché, prend en compte la volatilité et la dynamique du marché. Capacités de l'indicateur  À l'aide de méthodes de lissage, il montre la tendance du marché et les points d'entrée pour l'ouverture d'ordres d'ACHAT ou de VENTE.  Convient pour déterminer l
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicateurs
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'oscillateur de l'indice de précision (Pi-Osc) de Roger Medcalf de Precision Trading Systems La version 2 a été soigneusement recodée pour être ultra-rapide à charger sur votre graphique, et quelques autres améliorations techniques ont été incorporées pour améliorer l'expérience. Le Pi-Osc a été créé pour fournir des signaux de synchronisation de trading précis conçus pour trouver des points d'épuisement extrêmes, les points auxquels les marchés sont contraints d'aller simplement pour élimin
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicateurs
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Magic of Ichimoku
Ayman Magdy
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicateurs
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Indicateurs
BINARYEXPERT est un indicateur technique puissant, conçu pour les traders recherchant des signaux d’entrée précis sur le marché des options binaires. Développé pour MetaTrader 4, il combine plusieurs indicateurs techniques, notamment les EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastique et ATR, afin de générer des signaux fiables d’ACHAT (CALL) et de VENTE (PUT). Avec une interface conviviale et un panneau de statistiques en temps réel, BINARYEXPERT aide les traders à prendre des décisions mieux informées. Caractér
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicateurs
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicateurs
Titre : Guide de Structure BBMA - Guide de Structure BBMA Description : Le Guide de Structure BBMA est un indicateur MQL4 spécialisé conçu pour aider les traders à comprendre plus facilement et efficacement l'évolution de la structure BBMA. BBMA, ou "Bollinger Bands Moving Average", est connu pour son slogan "Un Pas en Avant", soulignant l'importance de comprendre en profondeur la structure du marché. Avec le Guide de Structure BBMA, vous pouvez rapidement identifier les motifs de base de la
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Precision Oscillator – Une approche raffinée de l’analyse de tendance Le Trend Precision Oscillator est un indicateur conçu pour fournir une lecture approfondie et à haute résolution du comportement des prix sur les marchés financiers. Fondé sur un algorithme propriétaire, il analyse la structure du prix en tenant compte de la volatilité, des dynamiques directionnelles et des micro‑oscillations, et délivre des valeurs sur une échelle de –10 000 à +10 000 . La valeur absolue reflète la forc
Plus de l'auteur
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. This is your chance to trade confidently and protect your capital effectively, don't miss the opportunity that you might regret later! Download  Metatrader
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader platform: Pure Vedic Astrological Price Levels, right on your chart.  | NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
5 (1)
Indicateurs
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ Chart Cleaner
INTRAQUOTES
Utilitaires
IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Utilitaires
Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your cha
Filtrer:
SamitR
1456
SamitR 2025.09.09 18:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

INTRAQUOTES
10409
Réponse du développeur Somsri Sarkar 2025.09.10 12:48
Thank you for this amazing review, Samit! We’re glad you love the indicator. Your support motivates us to keep improving and delivering better tools. Wishing you good luck!
Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:51 
 

I've been using this indicator for a week, the levels shown on the chart are very accurate. With this indicator, it will help you maximize your profit and minimize your lost. Amazing indicator.

INTRAQUOTES
10409
Réponse du développeur Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.15 04:21
Thank you so much for your kind words! It means a lot to us. Very happy that you found this indicator helpful. Wishing you great success!
jjjb
1818
jjjb 2025.02.04 05:52 
 

I've been using this level indicator in these volatile markets, and I can confidently say that the levels are very accurate. I use a small stop-loss since I prefer trading reversals.well done excelent indicator

INTRAQUOTES
10409
Réponse du développeur Somsri Sarkar 2025.02.04 08:41
Thank you so much! Glad to hear the indicator is helping you! Wishing you even more success ahead!
Répondre à l'avis