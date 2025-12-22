Ninja Shadow Hud

[New Release - Launch Special Offer] Standard Value $500 → $49 (Approx. 90% OFF) Note: We are offering this at the "Lowest Price" to celebrate the release.

Title: [Beginner Friendly] Ninja Shadow HUD - The Non-Repaint Dashboard that "Explains" Pro Analysis

Catchphrase: "It becomes a Shadow to analyze for you, and a Teacher to guide you." Leave the complex theory to the tool. Just look at the colors to master professional market analysis.

[Overview]

Ninja Shadow HUD is a next-generation trading support system developed with a unique concept: "Analyzing the market on your behalf, like a shadow."

Even when you are not looking at the charts, this HUD tirelessly monitors the market. However, this tool is not just a signal generator. "Why is now a good chance?" "What is the status of each indicator?" It visualizes these answers in a way that is easy for beginners to understand. It serves as your personal trading coach.

[For Beginners: A "Textbook" You Can Trade With]

"I know the names Dow Theory or RSI, but I don't know how to use them..." This HUD solves that problem the moment you install it.

  • No Complex Setup: Just drop it onto your chart to complete a professional analysis environment.

  • Learn Visually: Instead of complex numbers, it explains the situation using colors: "Red (Sell)" and "Green (Buy)".

  • Understand the Logic: It doesn't just show arrows. It displays the trading basis on the HUD (e.g., "Dow trend broken", "RSI overheated"), so your ability to read the market improves naturally just by using it.

[Key Feature: 100% Non-Repaint]

"It looks perfect on past charts, but the arrows disappear in real-time." Are you tired of such scam-like indicators?

The Dow Theory logic (Ninja Dow Core) of this tool is calculated using only confirmed candles. There is absolutely NO repainting. It draws only reliable trend judgments on the chart that professionals use in real combat.

[Exclusive Feature: SHADOW Mode]

This feature acts as a true "Shadow," monitoring the market on your behalf.

Simply click the [ SHADOW ] button at the bottom of the screen and turn ON the items you want to monitor (e.g., DOW, RSI, etc.). Unlike standard alerts that spam you constantly, it sends push notifications to your smartphone only when the specific conditions you selected are met.

It watches the market for you while you are at work or when you cannot wait for a setup.

[Main Features]

  • 🔰 "Traffic Light" System for Beginners Green for Uptrend, Red for Downtrend. The intuitive color display allows you to grasp the current market situation at a glance.

  • 📈 High-Precision Dow Theory Monitor Strictly judges higher highs/lows and lower highs/lows to visualize the trend direction.

  • 🔍 Scan 10 Types of Indicators Displays the status of MA (Perfect Order), Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, etc., all on one panel. You can see what professionals are looking at—whether each indicator signals "Buy" or "Sell"—instantly.

  • ⚡ Auto-Detect Price Action Automatically detects N-waves, Double Top/Bottom, and Head & Shoulders patterns.

  • 🎯 Auto-Strategy Construction After detecting a pattern, it automatically draws Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) lines on the chart. This solves the beginner's dilemma of "not knowing where to exit."

[Trading Flow]

  1. Check the Panel: Confirm the current trend by color (Red/Green).

  2. Check "★ TOTAL": See if the overall indicators align for a setup.

  3. Check the Chart: Review the automatically drawn TP and SL lines to assess risk.

  4. Busy? Turn on "SHADOW" mode and let the tool monitor the market for you.

[Message from the Developer]

Honestly speaking, this development was a struggle.

I initially thought it would be easier to make. However, I insisted on balancing "precision for real trading" with "simplicity that even beginners won't get lost in." As a result of obsessing over every detail, it has become a product I am incredibly proud of. Thanks to this, complex analysis that was difficult to do alone can now be completed with a single click, and my own win rate has increased dramatically.

I am confident that this tool has immense value.

Therefore, I have prepared a special "New Release Price" so that as many people as possible can experience the power of the Ninja Shadow HUD. Please make this "Shadow" your weapon, which I have built with great effort.

[About the Price: Honestly, this is an insane offer]

Normally, considering the features and development time, selling this system for $500 would not be expensive. Professional Dow theory logic, the Shadow function, and its value as a "trading textbook"... if you gathered these individually, it would easily exceed that amount.

However, as mentioned earlier, I want as many people as possible to use this tool first. To invest in our future users, I am offering it at the following price:

Standard Price: $500 Launch Special Price: $49 (Approx. 90% OFF)

A system worth $500 is yours for just $49. For the price of a single dinner out, your trading environment changes to a professional specification, and you can learn how to read the market.

※ IMPORTANT: Once a certain number of sales is reached, the price will be increased in stages. I have not decided when the next price increase will be (it could be tomorrow).

What is certain is that "NOW is absolutely the lowest price." Please do not miss this opportunity.


