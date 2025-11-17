TR Liquidity Map Pro

TR-LMP Pro — Smart Auto-Mapped Liquidity Zones


TR-LMP Pro is an institutional-grade liquidity mapping indicator that automatically detects high-value liquidity levels above and below price, highlights buy-side and sell-side liquidity zones, and visualizes liquidity intensity using a clean, professional, non-retail display.

Instead of manually guessing key levels, TR-LMP Pro reveals where price is most likely to target, sweep, reverse, or continue — giving traders a smarter and more objective way to understand market intention.


This tool is designed for traders who use ICT concepts, Smart Money models, algorithmic price logic, Wyckoff structure, or liquidity-driven decision making.

Key Features


• Fully automatic smart liquidity pool detection

• Buy-side and sell-side liquidity levels with ranked strength

• Professional and clean visual mapping — no chart clutter

• Dynamic liquidity zone drawing with institutional coloring

• Liquidity intensity histogram based on volume × price range

• Real-time updates as new liquidity forms or old liquidity is consumed

• No repainting of confirmed structure

• Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Metals, Oil

• Optimized for dark-mode professional charting

How To Use

  1. Attach TR-LMP Pro to any chart and timeframe.

  2. Identify external liquidity above and below recent price structure.

  3. Observe how price behaves at liquidity zones: approach → sweep → react.

  4. Use your preferred entry model (OB, FVG, BOS, CHoCH, Volume).

  5. Use the mapped zones as smart reaction areas or precision take-profit levels.

Suggested Timeframes


Macro & Swing: H4 – H1

Intraday: M30 – M15 – M5

Scalping: M1 (optional use only)

Compatibility


• MT4 or MT5 (depending on purchased version)

• Works on all instruments and brokers

• No additional tools required

• VPS optional for professional use

Who Is It For?


• ICT / SMC-based traders

• Algorithmic and liquidity-logic traders

• Orderflow and Wyckoff traders

• Supply & Demand traders

• Professional price-action analysts

Important Notes


• TR-LMP Pro is not a signal generator

• TR-LMP Pro does not open trades automatically

• Results depend on trader execution, psychology and risk management

• Market behavior cannot be guaranteed

Support & Updates


Purchasers receive free updates for version 1.x, technical support when required, and priority visibility for future feature upgrades.


