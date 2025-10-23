Dynanic SR Range Breakout

“Dynamic SR-Range Breakout” Indicator - Analytics & Forecasts - 23 October 2025 - Traders' Blogs







“Dynamic SR-Range Breakout” Indicator - Complete Functionality Guide

Overview

The “Dynamic SR-Range Breakout” Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) trading tool designed to help traders identify potential breakout opportunities and retracement signals based on daily high and low price levels. This indicator combines multiple technical analysis concepts including Support/Resistance levels, Fibonacci extensions, retracement analysis, and real-time alert systems to provide traders with actionable trading insights.

Core Functionality

1. Daily High/Low Analysis

The indicator's primary function revolves around analyzing daily high and low prices to create dynamic support and resistance levels. It calculates two main ranges: S1-R1 Range (Support 1 - Resistance 1):

This range represents the middle zone between the previous day's high and low

S1 (Support 1) is calculated as: Day Open Price - (Previous Day Range × 0.5)

R1 (Resistance 1) is calculated as: Day Open Price + (Previous Day Range × 0.5)

This range acts as the primary trading zone where price often finds support or resistance

S2-R2 Range (Support 2 - Resistance 2):

This range uses the actual previous day's high and low as extreme levels

S2 is the previous day's low price

R2 is the previous day's high price

These levels represent stronger support and resistance zones

2. Fibonacci Extension Levels

The indicator incorporates Fibonacci retracement and extension levels to provide additional price targets: Fibonacci Zones:

Upper Fibonacci Zone: Previous Day High - (Range × 0.382)

Lower Fibonacci Zone: Previous Day Low + (Range × 0.382)

These zones help identify potential reversal areas

Fibonacci Extensions:

R1-A and S1-A: Extensions at 38.2% beyond the S1-R1 range

R1-B and S1-B: Extensions at 61.8% beyond the S1-R1 range

R2-A and S2-A: Extensions at 38.2% beyond the S2-R2 range

R2-B and S2-B: Extensions at 61.8% beyond the S2-R2 range

These extension levels help traders identify potential profit targets and areas where price might reverse.

3. Retracement Signal Detection

One of the most powerful features is the retracement signal detection system: Signal Generation Logic:

The indicator monitors price movements and identifies when price retraces by a specified percentage (default 1.18%)

When price moves up from a low by the retracement percentage, it generates a BUY signal

When price moves down from a high by the retracement percentage, it generates a SELL signal

These signals are marked on the chart with arrows and can trigger alerts

Signal Characteristics:

Buy signals appear as blue arrows pointing up

Sell signals appear as red arrows pointing down

Each signal includes detailed tooltip information showing the day, time, price, and retracement percentage

Signals are calculated in real-time and update as new price data becomes available

4. Interactive User Interface

The indicator features a comprehensive on-chart control panel that allows traders to customize the display in real-time: Days Control:

Minus (-) and Plus (+) buttons to adjust the number of past days to display

Days label showing the current setting

Range: 0 to 100 days (with reasonable limits)

Master Toggle Button:

HIDE/SHOW button that controls the visibility of all other toggle buttons

When set to HIDE, all individual toggle buttons are removed from the chart

When set to SHOW, all toggle buttons reappear with their previous states

Individual Toggle Buttons:

DayOpen: Shows/hides the day open line

S1R1: Shows/hides the S1-R1 range and associated lines

FiboS1R1: Shows/hides Fibonacci extensions for S1-R1 range

S2R2: Shows/hides the S2-R2 range and associated lines

FiboS2R2: Shows/hides Fibonacci extensions for S2-R2 range

NameLbl: Shows/hides name labels on price levels

PriceLbl: Shows/hides price labels on price levels

RetArrows: Shows/hides retracement signal arrows

5. Alert System

The indicator includes a comprehensive alert system with multiple notification methods: Alert Types:

Sound Alerts: Plays a sound when a signal is generated

Popup Alerts: Shows a message box with signal details

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications (if configured)

Push Notifications: Sends mobile push notifications (if configured)

Alert Features:

Master alert switch to enable/disable all alerts

Date lock feature to prevent alerts during specific time periods

Duplicate alert prevention to avoid spam

Detailed alert messages including symbol, time, price, and retracement percentage

6. Visual Customization

The indicator offers extensive visual customization options: Line Properties:

Customizable colors for horizontal lines, day open lines, and selected lines

Adjustable line width and style (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.)

Different colors for S1-R1 and S2-R2 ranges

Label Properties:

Customizable label colors and font sizes

Option to show name labels, price labels, or both

Automatic price formatting based on symbol digits

Arrow Properties:

Customizable arrow size and colors

Different arrow codes for buy and sell signals

Adjustable arrow positioning with offset options

7. Performance Optimization

The indicator includes several performance optimization features: Memory Management:

Dynamic array resizing based on timeframe and days requested

Efficient memory usage with automatic cleanup

Performance logging to monitor calculation times

Calculation Efficiency:

Optimized signal calculation algorithms

Minimal redundant calculations

Real-time updates without performance degradation

8. Timeframe Compatibility

The indicator works across all MetaTrader 5 timeframes: Automatic Adaptation:

Automatically adjusts calculations based on current timeframe

Optimizes bar requirements for different timeframes

Maintains accuracy across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, and higher timeframes

Real-time Updates:

Responds to timeframe changes automatically

Recalculates signals when switching timeframes

Maintains signal accuracy across all timeframes

9. Historical Analysis

The indicator provides comprehensive historical analysis capabilities: Past Days Display:

Shows support/resistance levels for multiple past days

Configurable number of days to display (0-100)

Each day's levels are clearly labeled and color-coded

Signal History:

Maintains a complete history of all generated signals

Shows signal progression over time

Helps identify patterns and trends in signal generation

10. Integration with MetaTrader 5

The indicator is fully integrated with MetaTrader 5's features:Chart Integration:

Seamlessly integrates with MT5's charting system

Respects chart scaling and zoom levels

Works with all MT5 chart types and styles

Object Management:

Uses MT5's object system for all visual elements

Automatic cleanup when indicator is removed

Proper object naming and organization

Practical Trading Applications

For Day Traders:

Use S1-R1 levels for intraday support/resistance

Monitor retracement signals for entry opportunities

Set alerts for immediate notification of signal generation

For Swing Traders:

Use S2-R2 levels for longer-term support/resistance

Analyze Fibonacci extensions for profit targets

Use multiple days' data for trend analysis

For Scalpers:

Focus on shorter timeframes for quick signals

Use tight retracement percentages for frequent signals

Monitor real-time alerts for immediate action

Conclusion

The “Dynamic SR-Range Breakout” Indicator is a comprehensive trading tool that combines multiple technical analysis concepts into a single, easy-to-use interface. Its real-time signal generation, customizable visual elements, and comprehensive alert system make it suitable for traders of all experience levels. The indicator's ability to adapt to different timeframes and market conditions, combined with its performance optimization features, ensures reliable operation across various trading scenarios. Whether you're a beginner looking for clear support/resistance levels or an experienced trader seeking advanced retracement signals, this indicator provides the tools and flexibility needed for successful trading analysis.