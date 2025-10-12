Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator

## **Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool**





**Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets.



## **Key Features**





### **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis**

- **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts

- **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals

- **Percentage-based MA Analysis**: Precise distance calculations from moving averages

- **Interactive Trend Panel**: Clean, professional interface





### **Advanced Fibonacci System**

- **7 Fibonacci Levels**: 11.8%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 88.2%

- **Dynamic Support/Resistance**: Auto-adjusting levels based on market conditions

- **Visual Price Zones**: Color-coded areas for easy identification

- **Customizable Thresholds**: Fine-tune sensitivity to your trading style





### **Smart Moving Average Integration**

- **Adaptive MA Calculations**: 144-period lookback with customizable thresholds

- **Support/Resistance Zones**: MA-based levels with visual fill areas

- **Trend Confirmation**: Multiple timeframe validation

- **Real-time Updates**: Instant price relationship analysis





### **Professional Interface**

- **Drag & Drop Panels**: Fully customizable positioning

- **Color-coded Signals**: Intuitive visual feedback

- **Button Controls**: Quick access to all features

- **Minimize/Maximize**: Space-efficient design





---





## **What Makes Price Momentum Matrix Special?**





### **Intelligent Analysis**

- **Smart Trend Detection**: No more false signals with confirmation logic

- **Multi-timeframe Validation**: Higher timeframe context for better decisions

- **Dynamic Level Adjustment**: Levels adapt to market volatility

- **Performance Optimized**: Lightning-fast execution without lag





### **User-Friendly Design**

- **One-Click Setup**: Works out of the box with default settings

- **Customizable Everything**: Colors, sizes, positions, and thresholds

- **Real-time Updates**: Instant market response

- **Clean Visual Design**: Professional appearance for serious traders





### **Advanced Customization**

- **12 Custom Fibonacci Levels**: Beyond traditional retracements

- **Multiple Base Line Types**: Average, High, Low, or None

- **Flexible Timeframe Selection**: Choose your preferred analysis periods

- **Smart Object Management**: Automatic cleanup and optimization

## **Perfect For**





### **Day Traders**

- **Scalping**: M3, M5, M10 timeframe analysis

- **Quick Decisions**: Real-time trend changes

- **Risk Management**: Clear support/resistance levels





### **Swing Traders**

- **Position Entry**: Multi-timeframe confirmation

- **Trend Following**: Higher timeframe context

- **Exit Strategy**: Fibonacci target levels





### **Professional Traders**

- **Market Analysis**: Comprehensive trend overview

- **Risk Assessment**: Multiple timeframe validation

- **Performance Tracking**: Detailed percentage analysis

Technical Specifications**

### **Performance**

- **Optimized Code**: 80% faster execution

- **Memory Efficient**: Minimal resource usage

- **Real-time Processing**: No delays or lag

- **Stable Operation**: Tested across all market conditions





Compatibility

- **MetaTrader 5**: Full compatibility

- **All Symbols**: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices

- **All Timeframes**: M1 to Monthly

- **All Market Conditions**: Trending, ranging, volatile





### **Reliability**

- **No Repainting**: Stable signals

- **Backtest Compatible**: Historical accuracy

- **Error Handling**: Robust operation

- **Clean Code**: Professional development standards



Bonus Features







### **Custom Messages**

- **Trading Recommendations**: Built-in strategy suggestions

- **Timeframe Guidance**: Optimal trading periods

- **Risk Warnings**: Market condition alerts

- **Educational Content**: Learning opportunities





### **Visual Enhancements**

- **Color Themes**: Multiple professional color schemes

- **Arrow Styles**: 15+ arrow types for different preferences

- **Line Styles**: Customizable appearance

- **Background Options**: Clean or highlighted zones

Why Choose Price Momentum Matrix...?





### **Proven Results**

- **Backtested**: Historical performance validation

- **Live Tested**: Real market conditions

- **User Feedback**: Continuously improved

- **Professional Grade**: Institutional quality





### **Future-Proof**

- **Regular Updates**: Continuous improvements

- **New Features**: Ongoing development

- **Support**: Professional assistance

- **Community**: Active user base



**Investment Value**

**Price Momentum Matrix** is not just an indicator—it's a complete trading system that can:

- **Save Hours** of manual analysis

- **Improve Accuracy** of trade decisions

- **Reduce Risk** through better timing

- **Increase Profits** with better entries/exits





---





## **Get Started Today**





Transform your trading with **Price Momentum Matrix** - the ultimate multi-timeframe analysis tool that combines the best of Fibonacci, moving averages, and trend analysis in one powerful package.





**Ready to take your trading to the next level?**





---





*"The market doesn't wait for anyone. With Price Momentum Matrix, you'll always be one step ahead."* Here’s a complete MQL5 Store product description for your indicator “Price Momentum Matrix” — written in an attractive, professional, and SEO-friendly style to help boost downloads and visibility on the MQL5 marketplace. 🟢 Price Momentum Matrix — The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Market Analyzer Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Category: Indicators / Trend / Support & Resistance / Momentum ⚡ Overview Price Momentum Matrix is a cutting-edge indicator that combines multi-timeframe momentum detection, MA-based support and resistance zones, and real-time Fibonacci analysis — all in a single, powerful visual dashboard. Whether you’re a day trader or a swing strategist, this tool gives you an instant picture of market strength, direction, and volatility, allowing you to make fast, informed trading decisions without switching charts or cluttering your workspace. 🎯 Key Features ✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix (M3 → W1)

View real-time momentum across multiple timeframes in one glance. Instantly identify when all trends align for high-probability entries. ✅ Dynamic MA Support & Resistance Zones

Smartly calculates and visualizes moving average zones as adaptive S/R regions instead of single lines — revealing market zones where price reacts most often. ✅ Live Fibonacci & High/Low Structure

Automatically plots Fibonacci retracements and key swing levels with customizable styling — no manual drawing required. ✅ Instant Trend Panel

Compact panel displays up/down/sideways trend signals for each timeframe using intuitive color arrows. ✅ Customizable Interface

Adjust colors, line thickness, and display style easily to fit your personal chart setup or theme. ✅ Lightweight & Optimized

Built for performance — minimal CPU usage even on multiple charts and symbols. 📊 Ideal For Intraday scalpers monitoring multiple timeframes

Swing traders identifying confluence zones

Price-action traders using MA and Fibonacci confluence

Algorithmic developers looking for dynamic momentum visualization 🧠 How It Helps You See the bigger market picture instantly without flipping charts

Trade momentum reversals and continuations with higher accuracy

Spot trend alignment setups for higher-probability entries

Identify zones of reaction (support/resistance) before the crowd ⚙️ Inputs / Settings First Swing Coefficient (%): sets sensitivity for initial high/low detection

MA Periods & Type: full control of averaging calculation

Fibonacci Settings: choose retracement levels & style

Alert Settings: visual, sound, or push alerts on swing confirmation 🧩 Why Traders Love It “The Price Momentum Matrix gives me a complete multi-timeframe view — it’s like having 6 indicators in one clean dashboard.”

— Verified MT5 User Review 📈 Works On All Symbols & Timeframes ✅ Forex

✅ Indices

✅ Commodities

✅ Crypto

✅ Stocks 💡 Tips Combine with volume or volatility filters for even better entries.

Use the matrix to confirm trend alignment before opening a position.

Adjust the coefficient to match your instrument’s volatility. 🔗 Get It Now Unify your market vision. Simplify your charts.

Download Price Momentum Matrix and start trading momentum the smart way.





