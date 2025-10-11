De Munyuk Oscillator for MT5

The De Munyuk Indicator is a valuable technical analysis tool that effectively identifies the beginning of bullish and bearish trends, as well as the overall price direction.

This oscillator displays small colored blocks that represent market fluctuations in a clear, minimalistic format within a separate window. Traders can use it both as a trend identification tool and as a filter in various trading strategies.



De Munyuk Oscillator Specification Table

The specifications of the De Munyuk Indicator are listed below:

Category Oscillator – Signal and Prediction Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets



De Munyuk Indicator at a Glance

In the De Munyuk Indicator, green boxes signify buying pressure and the start of a bullish trend, while red blocks indicate the emergence of a bearish trend. A key strength of this tool lies in its signal stability — once candlesticks close, the signals remain fixed and are not recalculated or altered.





Bullish Trend Conditions

On the ADA (Cardano) chart within the 30-minute timeframe, the appearance of green boxes marks the beginning of an upward price movement. As shown in the example below, the consistent formation of green boxes confirms the continuation of the bullish trend and highlights the dominance of buyers in the market.





Bearish Trend Conditions

In the EUR/JPY chart on the 1-hour timeframe, the emergence of red blocks signals the start of a downward price movement. Moreover, the repeated appearance of these red boxes suggests the continuation and strength of the bearish market trend.





De Munyuk Oscillator Settings

The customizable settings available in the De Munyuk Oscillator include:

Sound Alert: Enable or disable sound notifications

Arrow Size: Adjust the size of indicator elements

Up Color: Set the color for bullish boxes

Down Color: Set the color for bearish boxes





Conclusion

The De Munyuk Oscillator is a practical and reliable tool for identifying market trends with clarity and precision.

Its non-repainting nature ensures that bullish and bearish signals remain stable after candlestick closure, enhancing trader confidence and simplifying trade entry decisions.Additionally, the indicator supports sound alerts, which can be activated through the settings panel for improved usability.