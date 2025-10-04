James16 Patterns Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2

The James16 Patterns Indicator MT5 is a technical tool that highlights Price Action-based formations derived from the popular “James16” trading methodology. Beyond pattern recognition, the indicator generates buy and sell alerts from bullish and bearish setups, allowing traders to identify entry and exit points in the market more efficiently.
Once a signal is spotted, the indicator places a tag showing the name of the pattern, along with red and blue markers for sell and buy signals.
James16 Patterns Indicator Specifications Table
The key features of the James16 Patterns Indicator include:
|
Category
|
Price Action – Forecast & Signals – Candlestick Patterns
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Instruments
Overview of James16 Patterns Indicator
The indicator identifies both bullish and bearish candlestick structures, such as:
Bullish Setups
- DBLHC: Suggests possible continuation of upward price movement
- TMLTB: Validates support levels and hints at price rise
- Bullish Pin Bar: Signals reversal in favor of buyers
- BUOVB: Strong indication of trend extension upwards
Bearish Setups
- DBHLC: Potential decline warning
- TMHTB: Highlights resistance and possible bearish reversal
- Bearish Pin Bar: Caution of market drop after rally
- BEOVB: Strong sell signal for further downside
- IB4: Indicates market consolidation
Bullish Trend Example
On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, multiple bullish James16 formations such as “Pin Bar” and “BUOVB” confirm sustained upward momentum. These signals reinforce the probability of trend continuation to the upside.
Bearish Trend Example
On the GBP/USD 15-minute chart, bearish signals like the “Pin Bar” near resistance point to a fading uptrend and the start of downward movement. Traders can interpret these formations as opportunities to sell in line with the dominant trend.
James16 Patterns Indicator Settings
The customizable settings allow traders to select which patterns appear on the chart:
Bearish Patterns
- showDBHLC: Double Bar High Lower Close
- showBEOVB: Bearish Outside Vertical Bar
- showTMLTB: Two Matching Low Bars
Bullish Patterns
- showDBLHC: Double Bar Low Higher Close
- showBUOVB: Bullish Outside Vertical Bar
- showTMHTB: Two Matching High Bars
Neutral / Both Directions
- showIB4: Inside Bar 4 formation
- showKEYRV: Key reversal setups
Conclusion
The James16 Patterns Indicator MT5 is a versatile solution for traders who rely on Price Action. By automatically identifying core James16 patterns, it provides clear bullish and bearish signals, helping users anticipate possible market direction. Its flexible configuration ensures traders can emphasize the patterns that best suit their personal strategy.