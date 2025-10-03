Flat Market Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Flat Market Indicator MetaTrader 5
The Flat Market Indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify market trends once the price exits ranging zones. Developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator determines ranging areas using two oscillator lines. When the histogram moves between these lines, the market is in a range condition.
If the histogram breaks out of this zone, it signals the start of a new trend. Traders can combine this indicator with technical analysis to find buy or sell opportunities as soon as the breakout occurs.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Flat Market Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Trading Tool – Strength
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Lagging – Trend – Range
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Crypto
Indicator at a Glance
The Flat Market Indicator is a practical oscillator for detecting both ranging and trending market conditions.
· When the histogram stays within the oscillator lines, the market is ranging.
· Once the histogram exits the range, it highlights a potential new trend.
Forex traders can integrate this with their trading strategies to recognize buy or sell opportunities when breakouts occur.
Bullish Trend Example
On a 30-minute EURUSD chart, after a consolidation phase, the market transitioned into an upward trend:
· The Flat Market Indicator highlights the ranging zone.
· Once the histogram breaks above the upper oscillator band, it signals the beginning of a bullish move, providing a potential long (buy) entry.
Bearish Trend Example
On a 30-minute Gold chart, the Flat Market Indicator shows the ranging phase as a histogram:
· While the histogram remains between the oscillator lines, the market is ranging.
· When the histogram breaks below the lower oscillator band, it signals a bearish trend, offering traders a possible sell opportunity.
Flat Market Indicator Settings
The customizable settings of the indicator include:
· Calculate On Bar Close – Default is set to candle close. If set to False, calculations are based on the Median Price ((High + Low) / 2).
· Fast EMA – Defines the period of the short-term moving average.
· Slow EMA – Defines the period of the long-term moving average.
· Av Period – Length for averaging range highs and lows. Increasing this smooths the lines.
· Gamma – Distance between the blue and purple lines. A higher value widens the range zone, while a lower value produces quicker breakout signals.
· ALERT – Enable/disable alerts when the histogram exits the range.
· EMAIL – Enable/disable email alerts for breakouts.
· NOTIFICATION – Enable/disable mobile push notifications.
· MESSAGE_TIMEOUT – Interval between alert messages.
· MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Custom subject for alerts or notifications.
Conclusion
The Flat Market Indicator helps traders identify ranging zones, allowing them to avoid trading during consolidation phases. Once a new trend begins, the indicator issues timely alerts, enabling traders to capture emerging opportunities in the market.