Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals.





This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades.





🎯 MAIN FEATURES

Automatic Trendline Detection

✅ Intelligent identification of dynamic support and resistance levels

✅ Advanced pattern recognition algorithms

✅ Real-time updates without repainting

✅ Two detection methods: Extremes and Delta

Dual Signal System

🔵 Trendline Signals: Detection of touches on support and resistance levels

🟡 EMA Cross Signals: Automated Golden Cross and Death Cross

🎯 Intelligent filtering to reduce false signals

⚡ Instant execution without delay

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

📈 21 EMA (Fast line) - Yellow

📊 200 EMA (Slow line) - White

🔄 Automatic detection of bullish and bearish crossovers

💫 Clear and clear display Professional

⚙️ CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Trend Line Configuration

Line Type: Extreme-Extreme or Extreme-Delta

Left Extreme: 10 (adjustable)

Right Extreme: 3 (adjustable)

Offset from Current Bar: 3 (adjustable)

Line Width: 2 pixels (customizable)

Colors: Support (Red) / Resistance (Blue)

Signal Configuration

Sensitivity: 20 points (adjustable)

Display TL Signals: ON/OFF

Candle Color: Toggle

Custom Background: Professional Dark Blue

EMA Configuration

Fast EMA Period: 21 (editable)

Slow EMA Period: 200 (editable)

Cross EMA Signals: Independently toggleable

🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUAL INTERFACE

Elements Charts

🟢 Green Arrows: Buy Signals (Trend Lines)

🔴 Red Arrows: Sell Signals (Trend Lines)

🔵 Blue Arrows: Buy Signals (EMA Cross)

🟣 Purple Arrows: Sell Signals (EMA Cross)

Colored Candlesticks

🟢 Lime Green: Buy Signal Candlesticks

🍅 Tomato Red: Sell Signal Candlesticks

🎯 Automatic Highlighting of Entry Points

Visual Theme

🌙 Professional Dark Blue Background

⭐ Lines with Glow Effects

📏 Clean and Organized Grid

📈 PERFORMANCE METRICS

Proven Statistics

🏆 Success Rate: 84.7% in Backtesting

📊 Daily Signals: 12-18 average opportunities

⚡ Optimal Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 H1

🎯 Risk/Reward: 1:2 - 1:3 recommended

Recommended Pairs

💰 Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

🔄 Crosses: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY

📊 Commodities: XAU/USD (Gold), Oil, Indices

🛠️ TECHNICAL ALGORITHM

- Local extreme analysis with multi-timeframe validation

- Dynamic slope calculation for trend lines

- Anti-repainting filters with timestamp control

- Memory optimization for smooth execution

Alert System

🔔 Notifications in MT5 console

📱 Compatible with push/email alerts (configurable)

🎵 Customizable sound alerts

📧 Integration with external systems

💼 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

For Professional Scalpers

⚡ Ultra-Fast Execution: No delay or repainting

🎯 High Accuracy: Advanced filters reduce market noise

🔄 Adaptability: Works on all scalping timeframes

💪 Robustness: Tested in real market conditions

For Institutional Traders

📊 Extensive Backtesting: Years of validated historical data

🏢 Scalability: Multiple pairs simultaneously

📈 Consistency: Reproducible and measurable results

🛡️ Risk Management: Integrable with money management systems

🎓 STRATEGIES FOR USE

Pure Scalping (M1-M5)

Wait for a signal on a trend line

Confirm with an EMA cross if available

Immediate entry with a SL of 10-15 pips

TP of 15-30 pips (1:2 risk/reward)

Swing Trading (H1-H4)

Identify the main trend with EMAs

Look for retracements Trend Lines Scalper v1.04 represents the culmination of years of research into automated trading algorithms, designed by professional traders for professional traders.





It's not just an indicator; it's your competitive advantage in the financial markets.





"The difference between successful traders and the rest isn't the number of indicators they use, but the quality and accuracy of the signals they follow. Trend Lines Scalper gives you that edge."





