Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI

Description (English)

Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse – Institutional Mean Reversion System

[Subtitle: Statistical Trend Pullback | Advanced Position Sizing | Prop Firm Compliant]

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends.

Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries at optimal valuation levels, thereby maximizing the Risk-to-Reward ratio while maintaining alignment with the dominant trend.

TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE

1. Trend Context Analysis The core logic employs a Dual EMA (Exponential Moving Average) framework to filter market direction. The system strictly adheres to trend-following principles, filtering out counter-trend noise to ensure high-probability trade setups.

2. Precision Entry Protocol Trades are executed only when a specific confluence of technical events occurs:

Volatility Deviation: Utilization of Bollinger Bands to detect statistically significant overbought or oversold conditions relative to the moving average.

Oscillator Confirmation: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used as a trigger mechanism to confirm momentum shifts, ensuring the pullback is ending and the main trend is resuming.

3. Real-Time Analytics Dashboard The EA features a sophisticated, transparent on-chart interface that displays critical telemetry: Trend Status, RSI Signal Strength, and Net Profit metrics, providing traders with immediate situational awareness.

RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

Fixed Fractional Money Management: The system includes a built-in risk calculator. Traders define maximum risk in currency (USD), and the algorithm automatically adjusts lot sizes based on the Stop Loss distance.

Strict Capital Preservation: Nebula Drifter Eclipse operates without dangerous recovery strategies. No Grid. No Martingale. Every position is independent and protected by hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from inception.

Dynamic Exit Strategy: An ATR-based Trailing Stop adapts to market volatility, securing unrealized gains as the price moves favorably without premature exits due to minor fluctuations.

DEPLOYMENT SPECIFICATIONS

Recommended Timeframes: H1 (Primary), M15 (Secondary).

Supported Assets: Major Forex Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Major Global Indices.

Key Input Parameters: InpUseRiskUSD: Enable automated risk-based lot calculation. InpRiskUSD: Define maximum monetary risk per trade. InpShowDashboard: Toggle the on-chart analytics panel.



CONCLUSION Nebula Drifter Eclipse offers a robust, statistically grounded approach to automated trading. It is ideally improved for traders and proprietary firms seeking a consistent, low-drawdown strategy that prioritizes capital protection.