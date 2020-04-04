Emerald Jungle BandMaster

Description (English)

Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) v2.8.7 is an MT4 M15 “rainforest” EA that hunts trend pullbacks, squeeze breakouts, and mean-reversion snaps, while keeping execution broker-friendly and risk disciplined. Its signature TP/SL Seal ensures that after entry only the Trailing module (if enabled) may move SL; TP is never modified. If Trailing is OFF, neither SL nor TP are altered. This reduces platform frictions and preserves the original trade thesis. The ForestSpirit shield governs daily loss, cools down after streaks, and detects ATR spikes.

Why it stands out

  • Three clear entry plays:

    • Pullback with trend: touch bands/Keltner and resume.

    • Squeeze Breakout: Bollinger bandwidth contraction → momentum-confirmed break.

    • Mean Revert: flat regimes → snap back to balance.

  • TP/SL Seal (post-entry discipline):

    • UseTrailingstop = ON → only ATR-trailing may ratchet SL upward; TP stays fixed.

    • UseTrailingstop = OFFno SL/TP modification after entry.
      → Fewer broker errors, cleaner exits, consistent R-multiple logic.

  • ForestSpirit (account protection): daily loss cap, cooldown after X consecutive losses, temporary risk step-down, and volatility spike guard.

  • Smart position sizing: Fixed lots or Risk% (USD-based SL). Close-only BE/Partial/Ladder exits—scale out without over-tightening stops.

  • Optional HTF confirmation: align with H1 EMA trend to avoid counter-trend traps.

  • Built for M15, market-ready: Spread/ATR/BBW gating, trading hours, Friday cutoff; suitable for Forex/XAU/CFDs.

How EJBM works

  1. Pre-trade health checks: Spread, ATR (points), Bollinger Bandwidth (%), minimum history, and session filters.

  2. Scenario detection: On each new bar (or instant mode), it evaluates Pullback / Breakout / Revert using compact thresholds.

  3. Sizing & entry: Computes USD-based (or ATR-based) SL/TP per scenario, converts to points, verifies margin, and sends the order.

  4. After entry:

    • Seal: TP is fixed; SL changes only if Trailing is ON.

    • Close-only exits: BE/Partial/Ladder/Time-stop close partial/full lots—no constant stop tinkering.

  5. Protection: ForestSpirit watches daily PnL and volatility spikes to temporarily pause or step down risk.

Quick start

  • Timeframe: M15 · VPS: < 50 ms · Symbols: Majors, XAUUSD, liquid indices/CFDs.

  • Suggested setup:

    • UseUsdTargets = true , TP = 6 , SL = 3 (adjust for fees/spread).

    • UseTrailingstop : ON for momentum locking; OFF for strict, fixed exits (stronger Seal).

    • UseRiskPercent = true , RiskPercent ~ 0.5–1.0% per trade; enable ForestSpirit for daily protection.

    • UseHTFConfirm = true for H1 alignment.

  • Testing: Forward/demo 2–4 weeks to select symbols/sessions/thresholds.

Mini-FAQ

  • Does it use Grid/Martingale/forced Hedge? No. Two-sided positioning is optional via AllowHedgeBothSides , but this is not grid/marti.

  • Why keep TP fixed? The Seal preserves initial R logic and reduces platform frictions.

  • When to enable Trailing? In momentum phases. Keep OFF if you prefer static, USD-defined exits.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Test on demo before going live. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Produits recommandés
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Easy HFT prop firm EA
Florent Moreau
3.4 (5)
Experts
Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time. This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the compe
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Experts
Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” system that suspends trading during news events. Trading Strategy Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
Experts
Système de trading en grille utilisant les indicateurs GunLines RSI et Bollinger Bands, clôture basée sur le bénéfice total avec positions de clôture et de couverture partielles. Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site +Profile+Seller Paires de devises : EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Délai : M15 Le conseiller est installé sur un seul graphique pour trader tous les symboles Si le courtier utilise un suffixe (par exemple CAD.с), vous devez saisir le s
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Robot de Scalping IA pour EUR, Or & BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Le Robot de Scalping Ultime avec IA pour EUR, Or et BTC Offre limitée : Seulement 499$ (Prix original 1200$ - Augmentation imminente !) Pourquoi choisir OtmScalp EA V1 ? Profits quotidiens constants - Conçu pour un scalping agressif mais contrôlé 3 versions spécialisées - Optimisées pour les paires EUR, l'or (XAU/USD) et le Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trading 100% automatisé - Fonctionne 24h/5j sans intervention Gestion intelligente
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
AFM Trade
Vladimir Pavlov
5 (1)
Experts
Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.   Advisor Launch it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allo
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Experts
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (22)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (61)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (32)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (90)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading a
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec une
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Plus de l'auteur
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
Overview Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA. Its TriConfirm stack blends EMA(34/89) for trend, RSI 50 + ADX for regime filtering, and a CCI pullback cross for precise entries. It features ATR-based SL/TP & trailing , spread/volatility filters , margin-guard (avoid 134), a new-bar engine , optional GannFan UI, and quiet logs. Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 is a lightweight, MQL-Market-compliant MT4 scalper built on a TriConfirm
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalper built on EMA trend + RSI pullback + ADX (optional MACD/Stochastic ), aligned with GannFan direction. It uses ATR-based SL/TP and ATR trailing , Spread/ATR filters , daily/loss/order caps, new-bar engine , and a Margin-Guard position sizer to avoid error 134 . Includes a safe bootstrap to seed trade history for Market review and a minimal UI (GannFan only). 1) Highlights Clean entry stack
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4, Market-ready) v1.0.2  is a  lightweight, Market-compliant  scalping EA that trades  Elliott via ZigZag —targeting  wave-3  entries within  Fib 0.382–0.618 . It stacks  EMA(34/89) + RSI 50 + ADX  filters, uses  ATR-based SL/TP & trailing ,  Spread/ATR filter ,  Margin-Guard  (avoid 134),  Health-gate  (market health score),  Auto-Profile  (Forex/XAU/Crypto), and a  new-bar engine  with a minimal single Health label. No DLL/WebRequest, qu
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Dorothy Web Spider V292 – Smart Adaptive Scalper (Aether-Engine) is a lightweight, Market-ready MT4 scalper centered on Slim Inputs . It deploys ATR + RSI-driven grid with USD targets (auto-converted to points) plus ± jitter , blends ATR multipliers and ATR trailing , and features Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), Adaptive Tuning (dynamic RSI thresholds & grid spacing from ADX and ATR/Spread), health-gate , spread/vol filters , a new-bar engine , pending-expiry cleanup, and
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) v2.6 trades Elliott waves via ZigZag , stacked with EMA/CCI/MACD/Parabolic SAR filters and ADX/ATR + Market Health gating. It supports USD-based TP/SL , ATR Trailing (ON/OFF) , dashed Elliott overlay , SafeOrderModify (safe retries with micro-adjust on 130), and a Validation relax mode for testing. Market-ready : #property strict, Spread/ATR gating, daily/order/loss limits, new-bar engine with time throttling. 1) Overview & highlig
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4) is an M15 scalper that blends Supertrend with Donchian breakout or EMA/ATR pullback (Keltner-like) plus MACD . It’s Market-safe : places orders with SL/TP=0 , then sets exact USD SL/TP once the Stop/Freeze distances allow. A single trailing ON/OFF switch (OFF ⇒ EA never touches SL/TP). Strong anti-130/131 , seasonality forecast , Fireshield (cool-off after daily loss), controlled pyramiding , and a clean dashboard. 1) Highlights M15 Turbo –
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
(EN) Description — Permafrost Sentinel — Cryostasis AI-Lite (MT4) Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper with an ice-core mindset : it freezes market noise , keeps discipline cold and hard , and releases trades only when conditions meet its “freeze point”. It auto-shifts between Trend / Squeeze / Mean-Revert , executes Market-safe (enter with SL/TP = 0 , then apply exact USD SL/TP only when Stop/Freeze constraints are valid), scales risk by signal quality, offers a single-switch ATR t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis