Silent Oracle Reverb AI

Description (English)

Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb – Mean Reversion Sniper System

[Subtitle: Keltner Channel Logic | RSI(2) Precision | Prop Firm Safe]

🎯 Overview: The Art of Silence In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb waits in the shadows. It does not overtrade. It observes.

Built on the "Rubber Band Theory," this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) screams exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to capture the reversion back to the mean.

🛡️ Why Silent Oracle Reverb?

"Reverb Sniper" Technology: Unlike traditional bots using slow indicators, this system utilizes a rapid-response RSI(2) paired with Keltner Channels 2.5 Deviation. It identifies short-term exhaustion points (Local Tops/Bottoms) within the major trend with pinpoint accuracy. Smart Mean-Reversion Exit: Greed kills accounts. This EA features a Target Mean logic. It secures profit immediately when the price reverts to the middle line (The Mean), significantly boosting the Win Rate and avoiding reversals. Safety First Architecture: Trend Filter: Never catches a falling knife. It only buys dips in an Uptrend (Above EMA 200) and sells rallies in a Downtrend.

Prop-Firm Compliant: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and a Dynamic Trailing Stop. Institutional Money Management: Forget complex math. Simply input your risk in Dollars (e.g., Risk $50), and the EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on the Stop Loss distance. Stealth Dashboard: A minimalist, transparent on-chart panel displays the current Market Zone and Sniper Profit without obstructing your chart analysis.

⚙️ How It Works:

Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Filters direction using the 200 EMA.

Phase 2 - Extension: Waits for price to pierce the Keltner Bands (Overextended Zone).

Phase 3 - The Trigger: Executes only when RSI(2) hits extreme levels (<10 or >90).

Phase 4 - Reversion: Exits safely as price snaps back to the mean value.

📥 Installation Guide: