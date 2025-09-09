The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities.

The bot will only be activated on days when there are no major fundamental events during the early morning hours for GBP or USD. You can check these events in economic calendars such as Forex Factory, Investing or Trading Economics.





Options to Keep the Bot Active:





Rent a VPS (Virtual Private Server):

You can opt to rent a VPS at a cost of approximately $14 USD per month, which will ensure that the bot is constantly active without interruption.





Leave your PC or Laptop On:

Alternatively, you can keep your PC or laptop on overnight, ensuring that it does not automatically suspend or shut down. This will allow the bot to continue running until its shutdown time.